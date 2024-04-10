Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 9, 2024

Crypto.com Arena hosted a heavily anticipated showdown between the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers. With likely home-court advantage at stake if these two teams meet in the play-in tournament, both marquee franchises will be going all-out for a win. A victory by the Dubs will also clinch them the season series against the Lakers 3-1.

The visitors quickly took advantage of Anthony Davis' absence in the middle by repeatedly gashing LA's inside defense. Almost every time the defense collapse, Golden State drivers would often kick it out in the perimeter for wide-open shots. The Dubs promptly grabbed the driver's seat 38-29 after 12 minutes passed.

The Bay Area team continued the same strategy in the second quarter with mixed success as the Lakers defended better. Still, the damage had been done as the Dubs shot 15-for-22 from deep with sets based on the aforementioned strategy.

Klay Thompson sustained his recent form, dropping 15 first-half points while Steph Curry added 11. Draymond Green fluorished minus Davis' looming defensive presence with 15 points and five assists.

LeBron James carried the hosts' fight without AD. With able backing from D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves, who combined for 24 points, LA trailed 71-60 at the break.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 15 3 5 0 0 Trayce Jackso-Davis 5 4 0 0 2 Andrew Wiggins 10 3 0 0 3 Steph Curry 11 3 3 0 2 Klay Thompson 15 0 2 0 1 Jonathan Kuminga 3 3 3 1 0 Chris Paul 2 3 5 0 0 Gary Payton II 0 1 1 0 0 Brandin Podziemski 10 2 2 0 0 Usman Garuba - Kevon Looney - Gui Santos - Moses Moody - Lester Quinones - Pat Spencer -

LA Lakers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 7 5 1 1 1 LeBron James 14 3 4 1 0 Jaxson Hayes 7 5 1 1 1 D'Angelo Russell 11 1 5 0 0 Austin Reaves 13 3 3 0 0 Taurean Prince 2 1 0 0 0 Cam Reddish 0 0 1 0 0 Spencer Dinwiddie 6 2 0 0 0 Gabe Vincent 0 1 0 2 0 Anthony Davis - Max Lewis - Colin Castleton - Skylar Mays - Max Christie -

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, LeBron James and Austin Reaves 3-pointers tonight

The "Splash Bros." combined to hit 6-for-9 from deep in the first half against the Lakers.

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves was red-hot from that area during the same stretch, hitting four out of six attempts. "King James" settled for a 1-for-3 line in the first half from that range.