Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Injury Report for March 16 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Two Western Conference contenders vying for a spot in the playoffs clash in Los Angeles when the Golden State Warriors meet the LA Lakers on Saturday night.

Golden State is coming off a 109-99 road defeat to the Dallas Mavericks, unable to cover the spread as an 8.5-point underdog. Meanwhile, the Lakers suffered a 120-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings on the road, falling short as a two-point favorite.

The all-time regular-season series favors the Lakers, who lead 262-174, but the teams split their two earlier encounters this season. In their most recent matchup on Feb. 22, the Warriors secured a convincing 128-110 home victory.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers injury report

Golden State Warriors injury report for Mar. 16

The Warriors have listed two players on their injury report: PF Draymond Green (back) and PG Steph Curry (ankle) are questionable.

Player Status Injury Draymond Green questionable back Steph Curry questionable ankle

What happened to Steph Curry?

Against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry injured his ankle towards the end of the fourth quarter. He left the court quickly and headed to the locker room.

Updates suggest that Curry has been training with the Golden State Warriors G League team and took part in a practice game.

He has faced ankle issues throughout his career. Despite facing ankle injuries and surgeries, Curry has established himself as one of the top talents in the NBA. As the Warriors vie to qualify for the Play-In Tournament, fans are optimistic about Curry's return to action.

LA Lakers injury report for Mar. 16

The Lakers have seven players on their injury report: PF Anthony Davis (Achilles) is probable and SF LeBron James (ankle) is questionable.

SF Cam Reddish (ankle), F Christian Wood (knee), PF Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), PG Gabe Vincent (knee) and C Colin Castleton (right wrist) are out.

Player Status Injury Cam Reddish out ankle Anthony Davis probable Achilles Christian Wood out knee LeBron James questionable ankle Jarred Vanderbilt foot foot Gabe Vincent out knee Colin Castleton out right wrist

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James faced a challenging moment against the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 6, struggling to make his way to the bench before heading to the locker room. Subsequently, he was sidelined for the following game against the Milwaukee Bucks, initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to being sidelined.

For the last two months, LeBron has been grappling with a left foot injury. He opted to sit out the LA Lakers' first game after the All-Star break to focus on receiving treatment. Despite missing two games since then, LeBron has remained a fixture on the injury report.

During the aforementioned game, LeBron didn't display any signs of limping, but it's likely that his foot was causing him discomfort.