Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 3, 2025

The Golden State Warriors closed out a challenging six-game road trip with a visit to Crypto.com Arena for a showdown with the LA Lakers. Although LA secured the season series after winning the previous three encounters, both looked to battle hard for a victory. With playoff positioning at stake, the latest Warriors-Lakers duel could be the best yet this season.

LA's advantage in size and length caused Golden State troubles early on. The Dubs responded with efficiency, making 55.3% of their shots, including 55.6% from deep. Steph Curry and Co. led 26-22 at the end of the first 12 minutes. LeBron James briefly exited after a collision with Jonathan Kuminga before returning to close the first quarter.

Brandin Podziemski carried his strong play in the first quarter to the second period. The sophomore guard went 5-for-7, including 3-for-4 from long range in the period. Podziemski's 33-foot heave at the buzzer pushed the Dubs to a 60-47 halftime lead. He finished with 22 points in the first half, a season-high.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 0 4 2 Jimmy Butler 4 2 0 Stephen Curry 12 1 5 Moses Moody 6 0 2 Brandin Podziemski 22 6 2 Jonathan Kuminga 10 6 2 Kevon Looney 0 0 0 Gui Santos 2 1 2 Quinten Post 4 3 0 Buddy Hield 0 2 0 Kevin Knox II -- - - - - - - - - - Trayce Jackson-Davis - - - - - - - - - - Pat Spencer - - - - - - - - - -

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 13 2 1 LeBron James 8 2 3 Jaxson Hayes 2 3 0 Luka Doncic 8 4 3 Austin Reaves 11 5 2 Dorian Finney-Smith 2 1 0 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 3 0 Gabe Vincent 3 0 0 Jordan Goodwin 0 1 0 Markieff Morris - - - - - - - - - - Alex Len - - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton - - - - - - - - - - Dalton Knecht - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

