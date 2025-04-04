  • home icon
Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 3, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 04, 2025 03:18 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers player stats and box score for Apr. 3 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Golden State Warriors closed out a challenging six-game road trip with a visit to Crypto.com Arena for a showdown with the LA Lakers. Although LA secured the season series after winning the previous three encounters, both looked to battle hard for a victory. With playoff positioning at stake, the latest Warriors-Lakers duel could be the best yet this season.

LA's advantage in size and length caused Golden State troubles early on. The Dubs responded with efficiency, making 55.3% of their shots, including 55.6% from deep. Steph Curry and Co. led 26-22 at the end of the first 12 minutes. LeBron James briefly exited after a collision with Jonathan Kuminga before returning to close the first quarter.

Brandin Podziemski carried his strong play in the first quarter to the second period. The sophomore guard went 5-for-7, including 3-for-4 from long range in the period. Podziemski's 33-foot heave at the buzzer pushed the Dubs to a 60-47 halftime lead. He finished with 22 points in the first half, a season-high.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green042
Jimmy Butler420
Stephen Curry1215
Moses Moody602
Brandin Podziemski2262
Jonathan Kuminga1062
Kevon Looney000
Gui Santos212
Quinten Post430
Buddy Hield020
Kevin Knox II--- --------
Trayce Jackson-Davis- - --------
Pat Spencer- - --------
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rui Hachimura1321
LeBron James823
Jaxson Hayes230
Luka Doncic843
Austin Reaves1152
Dorian Finney-Smith210
Jarred Vanderbilt030
Gabe Vincent300
Jordan Goodwin010
Markieff Morris----------
Alex Len- - --------
Shake Milton- - --------
Dalton Knecht- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Edited by Michael Macasero
