Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 3, 2025

The Golden State Warriors closed out a challenging six-game road trip with a visit to Crypto.com Arena for a showdown with the LA Lakers. Although LA secured the season series after winning the previous three encounters, both looked to battle hard for a victory. With playoff positioning at stake, the latest Warriors-Lakers duel could be the best yet this season.
LA's advantage in size and length caused Golden State troubles early on. The Dubs responded with efficiency, making 55.3% of their shots, including 55.6% from deep. Steph Curry and Co. led 26-22 at the end of the first 12 minutes. LeBron James briefly exited after a collision with Jonathan Kuminga before returning to close the first quarter.
Brandin Podziemski carried his strong play in the first quarter to the second period. The sophomore guard went 5-for-7, including 3-for-4 from long range in the period. Podziemski's 33-foot heave at the buzzer pushed the Dubs to a 60-47 halftime lead. He finished with 22 points in the first half, a season-high.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers player stats and box score
Golden State Warriors player stats and box score
LA Lakers player stats and box score
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.