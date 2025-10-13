  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Preseason Game Player Stats and Box Score | Oct. 12, 2025

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Preseason Game Player Stats and Box Score | Oct. 12, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:46 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Preseason Game Player Stats and Box Score | Oct. 12, 2025 [photo: Imagn]

The Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers met for their second preseason game on Sunday. Golden State won 111-103 in San Francisco before the highly anticipated rematch in Los Angeles. The Dubs entered the showdown without Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler against a team without LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Ad

The home team scored the first five points before the visitors made the game a seesaw battle. Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura helped LA to a 30-24 lead after the opening 12 minutes.

The Lakers' well-balanced attack, which included more contributions from Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht, gave them a stranglehold on the game. Hachimura, Ayton and Reaves already reached double-digit scoring while Trayce Jackson-Davis was the only Warrior to hit over 10 points. LA led 63-46 at halftime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green213
Jonathan Kuminga904
Quinten Post321
Buddy Hield410
Brandin Podziemski945
Trayce Jackson-Davis1041
Gui Santos021
Gary Payton II710
Pat Spencer210
Will Richard002
Jackson Rowe----------
Marques Bolden- - --------
Taevion Kinsey- - --------
L.J. Cryer- - --------
Ad

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rui Hachimura1421
Jarred Vanderbilt432
Deandre Ayton1054
Austin Reaves1532
Dalton Knecht812
Tevian Jones000
Jake LaRavia422
Kylor Kelley000
JaxsonHayes331
Gabe Vincent531
Jarron Cumberland000
Bronny James000
Maxi Kleber----------
Anton Watson- - --------
Christian Koloko- - --------
Nate Williams--- --------
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications