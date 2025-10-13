Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Preseason Game Player Stats and Box Score | Oct. 12, 2025

The Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers met for their second preseason game on Sunday. Golden State won 111-103 in San Francisco before the highly anticipated rematch in Los Angeles. The Dubs entered the showdown without Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler against a team without LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Ad

The home team scored the first five points before the visitors made the game a seesaw battle. Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura helped LA to a 30-24 lead after the opening 12 minutes.

The Lakers' well-balanced attack, which included more contributions from Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht, gave them a stranglehold on the game. Hachimura, Ayton and Reaves already reached double-digit scoring while Trayce Jackson-Davis was the only Warrior to hit over 10 points. LA led 63-46 at halftime.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 2 1 3 Jonathan Kuminga 9 0 4 Quinten Post 3 2 1 Buddy Hield 4 1 0 Brandin Podziemski 9 4 5 Trayce Jackson-Davis 10 4 1 Gui Santos 0 2 1 Gary Payton II 7 1 0 Pat Spencer 2 1 0 Will Richard 0 0 2 Jackson Rowe - - - - - - - - - - Marques Bolden - - - - - - - - - - Taevion Kinsey - - - - - - - - - - L.J. Cryer - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 14 2 1 Jarred Vanderbilt 4 3 2 Deandre Ayton 10 5 4 Austin Reaves 15 3 2 Dalton Knecht 8 1 2 Tevian Jones 0 0 0 Jake LaRavia 4 2 2 Kylor Kelley 0 0 0 JaxsonHayes 3 3 1 Gabe Vincent 5 3 1 Jarron Cumberland 0 0 0 Bronny James 0 0 0 Maxi Kleber - - - - - - - - - - Anton Watson - - - - - - - - - - Christian Koloko - - - - - - - - - - Nate Williams -- - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More