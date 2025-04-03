Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors will head to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday for a high-stakes showdown against the LA Lakers, an encounter that promises to deliver fireworks. This will mark the fourth and final meeting between the two marquee franchises this season, with the Lakers having won the previous three matchups.

However, this clash carries even greater significance, as it could have major playoff seeding implications. With just 2.5 games separating the No. 3 and No. 8 spots in the Western Conference, the outcome of this game could impact not only the Warriors and Lakers but also several other teams in the tightly packed standings.

Under JJ Redick, the Lakers currently sit in third place with a 46-29 record and are riding a two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Steve Kerr’s Warriors are right behind in fifth place at 44-31. With postseason positioning on the line, Thursday’s matchup is shaping up to be an absolute thriller in LA.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for April 3

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Golden State Warriors have two players listed on the injury report. Jonathan Kuminga is listed as "questionable" owing to a pelvic contusion while Gary Payton II is ruled out owing to a partially torn ligament in left thumb.

LA Lakers injury report

The LA Lakers also have two players on the injury report. LeBron James is probable with a left groin strain while Maxi Kleber is rued out owing to a right foot surgery recovery. Kleber was seen in the practice facility on Wednesday getting some individua workout done.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 3

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors are expected to start the game with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler III, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

Point Guard Steph Curry Moses Moody

Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Pat Spencer Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Jonathan Kuminga Center Quinten Post Kevon Looney



LA Lakers starting lineup

The Lakers are expected to start the game with LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Jaxson Hayes.

Point guard Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Bronny James Shooting guard Austin Reaves Dalton Knecht Shake Milton Small forward Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith Jordan Goodwin Power forward LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Markieff Morris Center Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko Alex Len

