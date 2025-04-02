  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (April 1) | 2024-25 NBA season

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (April 1) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 02, 2025 01:22 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
The Memphis Grizzlies hosted Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (Image source: Imagn)

The Golden State Warriors faced the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The match is crucial for both teams as they fight for position in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Memphis is fifth with a 44-31 record, while Golden State (43-31) is half a game behind at No. 6.

The Grizzlies is on a three-game losing skid, while the Warriors aim to extend their winning streak to three games.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Moses Moody5200012-31-20-03
Jimmy Butler III15441015-61-14-48
Draymond Green7461101-51-54-412
Brandin Podziemski4010002-40-10-02
Steph Curry327521211-168-102-213
Buddy Hield0100000-30-30-03
Gui Santos2300011-30-10-00
Quinten Post9100003-83-70-04
Kevon Looney0100000-10-00-0-5
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP---------
Kevin Knox IIDNP---------
Pat SpencerDNP---------
Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaylen Wells3110001-31-30-0-14
Jaren Jackson Jr.13500013-71-26-63
Zach Edey4500012-50-10-0-1
Desmond Bane10222014-112-60-0-16
Ja Morant17220006-103-52-2-6
Santi Aldama11311014-72-41-1-13
Scotty Pippen Jr.6110012-41-11-2-13
Luke Kennard0030010-10-10-0-13
Marvin Bagley III2000000-00-02-26
Jay HuffDNP---------
GG JacksonDNP---------
Yuki KawamuraDNP---------
Cam SpencerDNP---------
Lamar StevensDNP---------
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game summary

In the first quarter, the Golden State Warriors raced to a 45-32 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies. Steph Curry scored 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting (5-for-6 on 3-pointers). Desmond Bane had 10 points (4-for-6) for the Grizzlies

The Warriors had a 74-66 lead heading into the halftime break. Curry had 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the first half. He shot 11-for-16, including 8-for-10 from the 3-point line. Jimmy Butler added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Ja Morant scored 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting (3-for-5 from downtown) for the Grizzlies.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
