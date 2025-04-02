Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (April 1) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors faced the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ad

The match is crucial for both teams as they fight for position in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Memphis is fifth with a 44-31 record, while Golden State (43-31) is half a game behind at No. 6.

The Grizzlies is on a three-game losing skid, while the Warriors aim to extend their winning streak to three games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Moses Moody 5 2 0 0 0 1 2-3 1-2 0-0 3 Jimmy Butler III 15 4 4 1 0 1 5-6 1-1 4-4 8 Draymond Green 7 4 6 1 1 0 1-5 1-5 4-4 12 Brandin Podziemski 4 0 1 0 0 0 2-4 0-1 0-0 2 Steph Curry 32 7 5 2 1 2 11-16 8-10 2-2 13 Buddy Hield 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-3 0-0 3 Gui Santos 2 3 0 0 0 1 1-3 0-1 0-0 0 Quinten Post 9 1 0 0 0 0 3-8 3-7 0-0 4 Kevon Looney 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -5 Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP - - - - - - - - - Kevin Knox II DNP - - - - - - - - - Pat Spencer DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaylen Wells 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 -14 Jaren Jackson Jr. 13 5 0 0 0 1 3-7 1-2 6-6 3 Zach Edey 4 5 0 0 0 1 2-5 0-1 0-0 -1 Desmond Bane 10 2 2 2 0 1 4-11 2-6 0-0 -16 Ja Morant 17 2 2 0 0 0 6-10 3-5 2-2 -6 Santi Aldama 11 3 1 1 0 1 4-7 2-4 1-1 -13 Scotty Pippen Jr. 6 1 1 0 0 1 2-4 1-1 1-2 -13 Luke Kennard 0 0 3 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 -13 Marvin Bagley III 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 6 Jay Huff DNP - - - - - - - - - GG Jackson DNP - - - - - - - - - Yuki Kawamura DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Spencer DNP - - - - - - - - - Lamar Stevens DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game summary

In the first quarter, the Golden State Warriors raced to a 45-32 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies. Steph Curry scored 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting (5-for-6 on 3-pointers). Desmond Bane had 10 points (4-for-6) for the Grizzlies

The Warriors had a 74-66 lead heading into the halftime break. Curry had 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the first half. He shot 11-for-16, including 8-for-10 from the 3-point line. Jimmy Butler added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Ja Morant scored 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting (3-for-5 from downtown) for the Grizzlies.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.