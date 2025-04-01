Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off in a high-stakes matchup with significant implications for the Western Conference standings. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the Warriors currently holding a 2-1 edge in the series.
Following the Grizzlies' loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, the Warriors are now tied with Memphis in the loss column and trail by just half a game for the fifth seed. With a win in Memphis on Tuesday, Golden State would not only jump to fifth place in the standings but also clinch the head-to-head tiebreaker. With the playoff race is heating up, every game matters.
The Grizzlies currently sit at 44-31, just ahead of the Warriors, who hold a 43-31 record. Meanwhile, the seventh-seeded LA Clippers and eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves are close behind, both with records of 43-32. With the standings this tight, even a minor slip-up by either the Warriors or Grizzlies could drop them into the play-in tournament zone.
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports for April 1
Golden State Warriors injury report
The Golden State Warriors only have two players listed on the injury report. Jonathan Kuminga is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s high-stakes matchup in Memphis, with the Warriors officially diagnosing his injury as a right pelvic contusion. Gary Payton II has been ruled out, while the rest of the roster is available for Golden State’s crucial showdown against the Grizzlies.
Memphis Grizzlies injury report
The Memphis Grizzlies are also expected to have all their players available to play for the high-octane clash. Only Brandon Clarke (right knee PCL sprain) and Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery recovery) are the two players who are expected to remain sidelined.
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 1
Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart
The Warriors are expected to start the game with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler III, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.
Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups and depth chart
The Grizzlies are expected to start the game with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey.
