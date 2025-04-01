Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off in a high-stakes matchup with significant implications for the Western Conference standings. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the Warriors currently holding a 2-1 edge in the series.

Following the Grizzlies' loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, the Warriors are now tied with Memphis in the loss column and trail by just half a game for the fifth seed. With a win in Memphis on Tuesday, Golden State would not only jump to fifth place in the standings but also clinch the head-to-head tiebreaker. With the playoff race is heating up, every game matters.

The Grizzlies currently sit at 44-31, just ahead of the Warriors, who hold a 43-31 record. Meanwhile, the seventh-seeded LA Clippers and eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves are close behind, both with records of 43-32. With the standings this tight, even a minor slip-up by either the Warriors or Grizzlies could drop them into the play-in tournament zone.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports for April 1

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Golden State Warriors only have two players listed on the injury report. Jonathan Kuminga is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s high-stakes matchup in Memphis, with the Warriors officially diagnosing his injury as a right pelvic contusion. Gary Payton II has been ruled out, while the rest of the roster is available for Golden State’s crucial showdown against the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Memphis Grizzlies are also expected to have all their players available to play for the high-octane clash. Only Brandon Clarke (right knee PCL sprain) and Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery recovery) are the two players who are expected to remain sidelined.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 1

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors are expected to start the game with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler III, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

Point Guard Steph Curry Moses Moody

Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Pat Spencer Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Jonathan Kuminga Center Quinten Post Kevon Looney



Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups and depth chart

The Grizzlies are expected to start the game with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey.

Point Guard Ja Morant Luke Kennard Scotty Pippen Jr. Shooting Guard Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. Cam Spencer Small Forward Jaylen Wells

John Konchar Power Forward Santi Aldama

Marvin Bagley III Center Jaren Jackson Jr. Jay Huff Zach Edey

