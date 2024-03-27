Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 26, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat matchup tonight features two teams fighting for a playoff spot. Currently, both teams hold Play-in spots, but the Warriors are in a more precarious position. They risk dropping out of the top ten, especially with the Houston Rockets closing in on them.

This game is a chance for the Warriors' veterans to step up and bounce back after suffering two straight losses. They fought hard in the first quarter, remaining within striking distance as they entered the second quarter, trailing by only two points, 26-24.

The second quarter remained as tightly contested as the first, with both teams matching bucket for bucket.

Klay Thompson turned back the clock with his first-half performance, scoring 15 points on an efficient shooting clip while Jonathan Kuminga provided a strong contribution with eight points. Steph Curry was also a factor, adding seven points although he has struggled from downtown so far, making only 25.0% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo had a strong opening half on the boards and on offense. He led the Heat in scoring with 13 points and 6 rebounds while Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin stepped up, scoring 13 and 8 off the bench, respectively.

With Jimmy Butler being sidelined for tonight's game, other players need to step up to propel the Heat over the Warriors in the second half. After two quarters, the game remains tightly contested with a score of 55-53, with the Heat leading.

This game could go down to the wire as both teams have plenty of motivation to pull off the victory. You wouldn't want to miss out on what happens so stay tuned for another update after the game.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat game player stats and box scores

Golden State Warriors game stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Andrew Wiggins 7 2 1 0 0 1 3-6 1-4 0-0 0 Jonathan Kuminga 8 1 2 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 +3 Draymond Green 2 4 2 1 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Klay Thompson 15 3 2 0 0 0 6-8 3-5 0-0 +11 Steph Curry 7 2 2 0 0 0 3-6 0-0 0 Brandin Podziemski 6 2 1 1 0 0 3-5 0-2 0-1 -4 Gary Payton II 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -10 Kevon Looney 2 3 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Chris Paul 0 0 4 1 0 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Moses Moody 6 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 1-2 -7 Lester Quinones DNP Jerome Robinson DNP Gui Santos DNP Dario Saric DNP

Miami Heat game stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaime Jaquez Jr. 7 1 1 0 0 2 3-5 1-2 0-0 -11 Nikola Jovic 7 1 2 0 0 0 3-6 1-3 0-0 +5 Bam Adebayo 9 6 4 0 1 1 6-11 1-1 0-0 +10 Patty Mills 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 -1 Terry Rozier 5 1 2 0 1 0 2-7 1-3 0-0 +6 Caleb Martin 8 2 6 0 0 0 4-7 0-1 0-0 +9 Haywood Highsmith 11 3 1 0 0 1 5-5 3-3 0-0 +10 Delon Wright 0 0 2 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -2 Thomas Bryant 0 3 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 -6 Jamal Cain DNP Orlando Robinson DNP Cole Swindler DNP Alondes Williams DNP