Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 26, 2024

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified Mar 27, 2024 01:01 GMT
The Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat matchup tonight features two teams fighting for a playoff spot. Currently, both teams hold Play-in spots, but the Warriors are in a more precarious position. They risk dropping out of the top ten, especially with the Houston Rockets closing in on them.

This game is a chance for the Warriors' veterans to step up and bounce back after suffering two straight losses. They fought hard in the first quarter, remaining within striking distance as they entered the second quarter, trailing by only two points, 26-24.

The second quarter remained as tightly contested as the first, with both teams matching bucket for bucket.

Klay Thompson turned back the clock with his first-half performance, scoring 15 points on an efficient shooting clip while Jonathan Kuminga provided a strong contribution with eight points. Steph Curry was also a factor, adding seven points although he has struggled from downtown so far, making only 25.0% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo had a strong opening half on the boards and on offense. He led the Heat in scoring with 13 points and 6 rebounds while Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin stepped up, scoring 13 and 8 off the bench, respectively.

With Jimmy Butler being sidelined for tonight's game, other players need to step up to propel the Heat over the Warriors in the second half. After two quarters, the game remains tightly contested with a score of 55-53, with the Heat leading.

This game could go down to the wire as both teams have plenty of motivation to pull off the victory. You wouldn't want to miss out on what happens so stay tuned for another update after the game.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat game player stats and box scores

Golden State Warriors game stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Andrew Wiggins7210013-61-40-00
Jonathan Kuminga8120100-10-10-0+3
Draymond Green2421010-00-00-00
Klay Thompson15320006-83-50-0+11
Steph Curry7220003-60-00
Brandin Podziemski6211003-50-20-1-4
Gary Payton II0000000-00-00-0-10
Kevon Looney2310000-00-00-0-2
Chris Paul0041030-00-00-0-1
Moses Moody6000002-21-11-2-7
Lester QuinonesDNP
Jerome RobinsonDNP
Gui SantosDNP
Dario SaricDNP

Miami Heat game stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaime Jaquez Jr.7110023-51-20-0-11
Nikola Jovic7120003-61-30-0+5
Bam Adebayo9640116-111-10-0+10
Patty Mills2010001-30-20-0-1
Terry Rozier5120102-71-30-0+6
Caleb Martin8260004-70-10-0+9
Haywood Highsmith11310015-53-30-0+10
Delon Wright0020000-20-10-0-2
Thomas Bryant0300010-10-10-0-6
Jamal CainDNP
Orlando RobinsonDNP
Cole SwindlerDNP
Alondes WilliamsDNP

Edited by Abigail Kevichusa
