Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat player stats and box score (Mar. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

Jimmy Butler returned to South Beach on Tuesday as the Golden State Warriors faced the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Tuesday's match is the first time that Butler faced his former team after their well-publicized saga ended in a trade that sent the six-time NBA All-Star to Golden State in exchange for Andrew Wiggins.

Golden State is 16-4 in 20 games with Butler. However, they suffered a 124-115 setback against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Coming into the game, the Warriors (41-30) sit at the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, Miami is fresh off a 122-105 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday that snapped a 10-game losing streak, the franchise's longest since the 2007-08 season. They are 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Gary Payton II 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -4 Jimmy Butler III 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -5 Draymond Green 0 1 1 0 0 1 0-2 0-2 0-0 -4 Moses Moody 2 1 1 0 0 0 1-4 0-2 0-0 -5 Brandin Podziemski 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-1 -4 Buddy Hield 6 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 2-2 0-0 1 Jonathan Kuminga 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Quinten Post 0 1 3 0 0 2 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 Gui Santos 8 0 0 0 0 0 3-3 2-2 0-0 1

Miami Heat player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Andrew Wiggins 6 3 0 2 1 2 2-7 2-2 0-0 4 Bam Adebayo 11 4 1 0 1 2 3-6 0-0 5-5 4 Kel'el Ware 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 4 Alec Burks 5 1 0 0 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 4 Tyler Herro 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 4 Haywood Highsmith 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Davion Mitchell 0 0 2 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Kyle Anderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Miami Heat had a 28-22 lead over the Golden State Warriors. Bam Adebayo had 11 points and four rebounds on 3-for-6 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

