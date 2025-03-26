  • home icon
Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat player stats and box score (Mar. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 26, 2025 00:11 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks - Source: Getty
Golden State Warriors' Jimmy Butler faced his former team, the Miami Heat, on Tuesday (Image Source: Getty)

Jimmy Butler returned to South Beach on Tuesday as the Golden State Warriors faced the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Tuesday's match is the first time that Butler faced his former team after their well-publicized saga ended in a trade that sent the six-time NBA All-Star to Golden State in exchange for Andrew Wiggins.

Golden State is 16-4 in 20 games with Butler. However, they suffered a 124-115 setback against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Coming into the game, the Warriors (41-30) sit at the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, Miami is fresh off a 122-105 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday that snapped a 10-game losing streak, the franchise's longest since the 2007-08 season. They are 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Gary Payton II2200001-10-00-0-4
Jimmy Butler III2100001-30-10-0-5
Draymond Green0110010-20-20-0-4
Moses Moody2110001-40-20-0-5
Brandin Podziemski2200001-30-10-1-4
Buddy Hield6000002-22-20-01
Jonathan Kuminga0110000-10-00-00
Quinten Post0130020-20-20-00
Gui Santos8000003-32-20-01
Miami Heat player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Andrew Wiggins6302122-72-20-04
Bam Adebayo11410123-60-05-54
Kel'el Ware2100001-10-00-04
Alec Burks5100002-31-20-04
Tyler Herro2010001-10-00-04
Haywood Highsmith0010000-10-10-00
Davion Mitchell0021000-00-00-00
Kyle Anderson0000000-00-00-00
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Miami Heat had a 28-22 lead over the Golden State Warriors. Bam Adebayo had 11 points and four rebounds on 3-for-6 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
