Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors resumed their grueling seven-game road trip on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors are looking to continue building momentum following a win over the Chicago Bulls in Jimmy Butler's debut. The Bucks, on the other hand, are just trying to survive the absence of the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Coach Steve Kerr made a slight change to his starting lineup by going small ball with Draymond Green at center. He's joined by Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and the newly acquired Butler, who had 25 points in his first game for Golden State.
Meanwhile, coach Doc Rivers used the same starting five since acquiring Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards. Kuzma is at power forward in place of Antetokounmpo, along with Damian Lillard, Andre Jackson Jr., Taurean Prince and Brook Lopez.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score
Warriors
Bucks
Note: These are the stats for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.