Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors resumed their grueling seven-game road trip on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors are looking to continue building momentum following a win over the Chicago Bulls in Jimmy Butler's debut. The Bucks, on the other hand, are just trying to survive the absence of the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Coach Steve Kerr made a slight change to his starting lineup by going small ball with Draymond Green at center. He's joined by Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and the newly acquired Butler, who had 25 points in his first game for Golden State.

Meanwhile, coach Doc Rivers used the same starting five since acquiring Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards. Kuzma is at power forward in place of Antetokounmpo, along with Damian Lillard, Andre Jackson Jr., Taurean Prince and Brook Lopez.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 5 1 3 3 0 0 1 20 2-5 0-2 1-2 8 Jimmy Butler 8 6 4 2 0 1 2 15 2-7 0-1 4-4 4 Stephen Curry 15 6 4 0 0 2 0 18 4-10 3-8 4-5 4 Buddy Hield 14 3 0 0 0 2 2 18 6-9 2-4 0-0 9 Moses Moody 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3-5 1-2 0-0 1 Kevon Looney 2 3 1 0 0 1 2 7 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 Gui Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Quinten Post 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 Gary Payton II 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 2 Brandin Podziemski 5 6 1 0 0 0 0 14 2-5 1-2 0-0 4 Jackson Rowe DNP Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP Pat Spencer DNP

Bucks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Taurean Prince 13 4 0 0 0 0 0 15 4-5 3-4 2-2 -3 Kyle Kuzma 7 3 0 0 0 1 0 17 3-4 0-1 1-3 -4 Brook Lopez 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 16 0-2 0-1 2-2 -6 Damian Lillard 18 2 4 1 0 3 0 20 7-13 2-7 2-3 -4 Andre Jackson Jr. 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 0-1 0-1 0-0 -1 Bobby Portis 2 4 1 1 0 1 2 14 1-7 0-2 0-0 -4 Gary Trent Jr. 3 1 0 0 1 0 1 12 1-3 1-3 0-2 -5 Kevin Porter Jr. 2 0 2 1 0 1 0 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 -1 AJ Green 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1-3 0-1 0-0 -4 Ryan Rollins 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 1-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Chris Livingston DNP Tyler Smith DNP Jericho Sims DNP Pat Connaughton DNP

Note: These are the stats for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

