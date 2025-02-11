  • home icon
  Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 11, 2025 02:12 GMT
Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 10. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors resumed their grueling seven-game road trip on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors are looking to continue building momentum following a win over the Chicago Bulls in Jimmy Butler's debut. The Bucks, on the other hand, are just trying to survive the absence of the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Coach Steve Kerr made a slight change to his starting lineup by going small ball with Draymond Green at center. He's joined by Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and the newly acquired Butler, who had 25 points in his first game for Golden State.

Meanwhile, coach Doc Rivers used the same starting five since acquiring Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards. Kuzma is at power forward in place of Antetokounmpo, along with Damian Lillard, Andre Jackson Jr., Taurean Prince and Brook Lopez.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score

Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green5133001202-50-21-28
Jimmy Butler8642012152-70-14-44
Stephen Curry15640020184-103-84-54
Buddy Hield14300022186-92-40-09
Moses Moody7100001123-51-20-01
Kevon Looney231001271-30-00-00
Gui Santos000000120-10-10-00
Quinten Post010000060-00-00-03
Gary Payton II202000171-10-00-02
Brandin Podziemski5610000142-51-20-04
Jackson RoweDNP
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP
Pat SpencerDNP

Bucks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Taurean Prince13400000154-53-42-2-3
Kyle Kuzma7300010173-40-11-3-4
Brook Lopez2020202160-20-12-2-6
Damian Lillard18241030207-132-72-3-4
Andre Jackson Jr.001000160-10-10-0-1
Bobby Portis2411012141-70-20-0-4
Gary Trent Jr.3100101121-31-30-2-5
Kevin Porter Jr.202101061-10-00-0-1
AJ Green210000191-30-10-0-4
Ryan Rollins210000051-20-10-0-3
Chris LivingstonDNP
Tyler SmithDNP
Jericho SimsDNP
Pat ConnaughtonDNP

Note: These are the stats for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
