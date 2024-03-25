Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 24, 2024

The Golden State Warriors (36-33) were in for a treat as they went up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (48-22) on Sunday night. Considering how the Timberwolves are ranked third in the Western Conference, securing the victory is more important for the Warriors as they are on the verge of losing their spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

With only 13 games remaining in their season, the Warriors showed resiliency in the first quarter after securing a 27-18 lead over the Wolves. Golden State veterans Draymond Green and Klay Thompson led by example in the opening period. Green added seven points to lead his team and Thompson supported with five points.

Chris Paul and Gary Payton II did well in the first quarter by efficiently facilitating the ball. Payton II dished four assists while Paul had three assists.

Despite scoring only 3 points in the first quarter, Steph Curry added 11 points in the second period, helping the Warriors secure a 54-46 first-half lead. Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga also held off Minnesota by scoring 11 points a piece in the first half.

Come the third quarter, the Minnesota Timberwolves did everything they could to get back in the game by cutting the deficit down to three points with a score of 81-78. Mike Conley did most of the leg work for Minnesota in the third quarter after finally joining the scoreboard with his first six points of the game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored six points in the Timberwolves' attempt to complete a comeback.

Curry added eight more points with Chris Paul and Klay Thompson adding five points each to help the Golden State Warriors stay in command.

Ultimately, the Minnesota Timberwolves completed the comeback and came out on top with a 114-110 finish. Anthony Edwards led his team to victory with 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid did what they could by providing double-double performances to help Edwards secure the win.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Player Stats and Box Scores (March 24)

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Andrew Wiggins 15 4 0 2 0 4-8 2-3 5-7 Jonathan Kuminga 14 3 2 1 1 6-11 - 2-4 Draymond Green 12 8 3 1 0 5-9 2-5 - Brandin Podziemski 7 2 0 0 0 2-4 1-3 2-2 Steph Curry 31 4 3 0 0 9-21 5-11 8-8 Gary Payton II 2 8 7 1 0 1-3 - - Trayce Jackson-Davis 6 5 0 3 2 2-6 - 2-4 Klay Thompson 16 3 2 0 0 6-15 3-11 1-1 Chris Paul 7 4 6 0 0 3-8 1-3 - Kevon Looney DNP - - - - - - - Moses Moody DNP - - - - - - - Lester Quinones DNP - - - - - - - Gui Santos DNP - - - - - - - Dario Saric DNP - - - - - - -

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Jaden McDaniels 8 4 1 0 0 3-8 2-6 - Naz Reid 20 12 0 1 2 7-11 6-8 - Rudy Gobert 17 12 2 0 1 7-10 - 3-3 Anthony Edwards 23 6 8 0 0 7-18 4-8 5-8 Mike Conley 14 1 7 4 0 5-12 3-7 1-2 Monte Morris 8 2 3 2 0 3-6 2-4 - Kyle Anderson 10 6 5 2 1 3-9 - 4-5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 11 0 2 0 0 4-7 3-5 - Jordan McLaughlin 3 1 2 0 0 1-3 1-2 - Luka Garza DNP - - - - - - - Leonard Miller DNP - - - - - - - Josh Minott DNP - - - - - - - Wendell Moore Jr. DNP - - - - - - - T.J. Warren DNP - - - - - - -