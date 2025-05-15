Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for May 14 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5
The Golden State Warriors entered Wednesday's Game 5 in desperation mode against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors played without Steph Curry for the fourth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.
Coach Steve Kerr didn't make any changes to his starting five of Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Kerr didn't want to put Jonathan Kuminga as a starter and preferred him to come off the bench.
Meanwhile, coach Chris Finch continued to use his starting lineup featuring Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves were one win away from making their second straight Western Conference Finals appearance.
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for Game 5
Warriors
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Draymond Green
9
5
3
1
0
1
0
18
4-8
1-4
0-0
-3
Trayce Jackson-Davis
2
2
0
1
0
0
0
4
1-1
0-0
0-0
-3
Jimmy Butler III
8
2
2
2
0
0
1
21
2-5
0-1
4-5
-19
Buddy Hield
6
2
0
1
0
3
2
19
2-7
0-3
2-2
-7
Brandin Podziemski
9
2
4
2
0
1
2
18
3-9
2-4
1-2
-11
Jonathan Kuminga
11
1
0
1
0
2
1
16
5-10
1-3
0-0
-11
Kevon Looney
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
6
0-0
0-0
0-0
-11
Gui Santos
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
7
0-2
0-2
0-0
-10
Quinten Post
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
Gary Payton II
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0-0
0-0
0-0
4
Pat Spencer
2
0
0
0
0
1
1
3
1-2
0-1
0-0
0
Braxton Key
DNP
Kevin Knox II
DNP
Moses Moody
DNP
Stephen Curry
DNP
Timberwolves
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Julius Randle
15
1
4
0
0
3
0
19
6-9
2-5
1-1
11
Jaden McDaniels
6
2
2
1
0
2
1
20
3-8
0-2
0-0
11
Rudy Gobert
11
3
0
0
0
0
0
15
5-5
0-0
1-2
19
Mike Conley
11
4
4
1
0
0
0
14
4-5
3-4
0-0
11
Anthony Edwards
6
5
6
1
2
3
0
20
2-4
2-3
0-0
15
Naz Reid
6
4
1
0
0
1
2
12
2-4
0-2
2-2
-1
Donte DiVincenzo
5
1
3
2
0
0
1
10
2-3
1-2
0-0
3
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
2
0
0
0
0
1
1
8
1-3
0-1
0-0
4
Josh Minott
DNP
Leonard Miller
DNP
Luka Garza
DNP
Joe Ingles
DNP
Jaylen Clark
DNP
Terrence Shannon Jr.
DNP
Rob Dillingham
DNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
