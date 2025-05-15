  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for May 14 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for May 14 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 15, 2025 02:51 GMT
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for Game 5. (Photo: IMAGN)
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for Game 5. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors entered Wednesday's Game 5 in desperation mode against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors played without Steph Curry for the fourth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.

Ad

Coach Steve Kerr didn't make any changes to his starting five of Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Kerr didn't want to put Jonathan Kuminga as a starter and preferred him to come off the bench.

Meanwhile, coach Chris Finch continued to use his starting lineup featuring Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves were one win away from making their second straight Western Conference Finals appearance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for Game 5

Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green9531010184-81-40-0-3
Trayce Jackson-Davis220100041-10-00-0-3
Jimmy Butler III8222001212-50-14-5-19
Buddy Hield6201032192-70-32-2-7
Brandin Podziemski9242012183-92-41-2-11
Jonathan Kuminga11101021165-101-30-0-11
Kevon Looney031000060-00-00-0-11
Gui Santos010000170-20-20-0-10
Quinten Post010000040-10-10-00
Gary Payton II000000030-00-00-04
Pat Spencer200001131-20-10-00
Braxton KeyDNP
Kevin Knox IIDNP
Moses MoodyDNP
Stephen CurryDNP
Ad

Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Julius Randle15140030196-92-51-111
Jaden McDaniels6221021203-80-20-011
Rudy Gobert11300000155-50-01-219
Mike Conley11441000144-53-40-011
Anthony Edwards6561230202-42-30-015
Naz Reid6410012122-40-22-2-1
Donte DiVincenzo5132001102-31-20-03
Nickeil Alexander-Walker200001181-30-10-04
Josh MinottDNP
Leonard MillerDNP
Luka GarzaDNP
Joe InglesDNP
Jaylen ClarkDNP
Terrence Shannon Jr.DNP
Rob DillinghamDNP
Ad

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications