Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score (May 6) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinals

Coming off a hard-fought seven-game series win over the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals showdown.

Ad

Below is the box score for Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Round 2 series.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Buddy Hield 18:11 2 4 2 0 7 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 1 3 1 0 0 0 20 Jimmy Butler III 20:19 6 6 2 2 7 28.6 1 4 25.0 1 2 50.0 5 1 2 0 1 0 18 Draymond Green 16:40 16 6 3 6 8 75.0 4 6 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 6 2 0 2 1 14 Brandin Podziemski 14:34 3 3 3 1 3 33.3 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 0 2 1 1 Stephen Curry 12:54 13 1 1 5 9 55.6 3 6 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 0 10 Gary Payton II 09:15 2 5 1 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 3 0 0 0 0 -2 Moses Moody 05:49 0 0 0 0 4 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -7 Gui Santos 03:43 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -3 Kevon Looney 07:20 2 2 0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 1 0 0 1 -1 Quinten Post 06:20 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 14 Jonathan Kuminga 04:55 0 1 1 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 TOTALS 44 32 13 16 43 37.2 9 20 45.0 3 4 75.0 9 20 6 0 7 4 -

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jaden McDaniels 16:41 6 2 0 3 7 42.9 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 0 1 -3 Julius Randle 18:03 8 2 1 3 8 37.5 0 3 0.0 2 2 100 0 2 0 0 3 2 -2 Rudy Gobert 15:18 6 6 0 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 3 0 2 0 1 -9 Anthony Edwards 20:19 1 7 2 0 8 0.0 0 3 0.0 1 2 50.0 1 6 2 0 1 1 -1 Mike Conley 12:35 0 1 0 0 3 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -15 Donte DiVincenzo 15:06 4 0 2 2 6 33.3 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 1 -10 Naz Reid 14:39 6 4 0 3 5 60.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 1 0 3 2 -15 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 07:19 0 0 0 0 3 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 1 1 -10 TOTALS 31 27 5 14 44 31.8 0 15 0.0 3 4 75.0 7 15 4 2 9 9 -

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game recap

Both teams struggled to find offensive rhythm in the opening quarter as defenses settled in. Steph Curry led the charge for Golden State with eight points, helping the Warriors edge ahead 20-18.

Early in the second quarter, the game’s most dramatic twist unfolded — Steph Curry left the game four minutes into the period and was later ruled out for the rest of the night due to a hamstring strain. His exit came shortly after he assisted on a Draymond Green 3-pointer that pushed the Warriors’ lead to 30-20.

Ad

Even without Curry, the Warriors continued to dominate, outscoring Minnesota 26-11 in the quarter to head into the break with a commanding 44-31 advantage.

Draymond Green led all scorers with 16 points at halftime, while Curry had 13 before exiting. The Timberwolves had no player in double figures, with Anthony Edwards struggling at 0-for-8 from the field and just one point by halftime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.