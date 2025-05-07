Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score (May 6) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinals
Coming off a hard-fought seven-game series win over the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals showdown.
Below is the box score for Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Round 2 series.
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game recap
Both teams struggled to find offensive rhythm in the opening quarter as defenses settled in. Steph Curry led the charge for Golden State with eight points, helping the Warriors edge ahead 20-18.
Early in the second quarter, the game’s most dramatic twist unfolded — Steph Curry left the game four minutes into the period and was later ruled out for the rest of the night due to a hamstring strain. His exit came shortly after he assisted on a Draymond Green 3-pointer that pushed the Warriors’ lead to 30-20.
Even without Curry, the Warriors continued to dominate, outscoring Minnesota 26-11 in the quarter to head into the break with a commanding 44-31 advantage.
Draymond Green led all scorers with 16 points at halftime, while Curry had 13 before exiting. The Timberwolves had no player in double figures, with Anthony Edwards struggling at 0-for-8 from the field and just one point by halftime.
