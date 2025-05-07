  • home icon
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score (May 6) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinals

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified May 07, 2025 02:51 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Coming off a hard-fought seven-game series win over the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals showdown.

Below is the box score for Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Round 2 series.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Buddy Hield18:11242070.0000.02210013100020
Jimmy Butler III20:196622728.61425.01250.051201018
Draymond Green16:4016636875.04666.7000.006202114
Brandin Podziemski14:343331333.31250.0000.00300211
Stephen Curry12:5413115955.63650.0000.001001010
Gary Payton II09:152511250.0010.0000.0230000-2
Moses Moody05:49000040.0010.0000.0000000-7
Gui Santos03:43000000.0000.0000.0000001-3
Kevon Looney07:202201250.0000.0000.0021001-1
Quinten Post06:20010000.0000.0000.001000014
Jonathan Kuminga04:55011010.0000.0000.01000101
TOTALS443213164337.292045.03475.09206074-
Minnesota Timberwolves player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Jaden McDaniels16:416203742.9020.0000.0110001-3
Julius Randle18:038213837.5030.022100020032-2
Rudy Gobert15:186603475.0000.0000.0330201-9
Anthony Edwards20:19172080.0030.01250.0162011-1
Mike Conley12:35010030.0010.0000.0010000-15
Donte DiVincenzo15:064022633.3030.0000.0000011-10
Naz Reid14:396403560.0010.0000.0221032-15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker07:19000030.0020.0000.0001011-10
TOTALS31275144431.80150.03475.07154299-
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game recap

Both teams struggled to find offensive rhythm in the opening quarter as defenses settled in. Steph Curry led the charge for Golden State with eight points, helping the Warriors edge ahead 20-18.

Early in the second quarter, the game’s most dramatic twist unfolded — Steph Curry left the game four minutes into the period and was later ruled out for the rest of the night due to a hamstring strain. His exit came shortly after he assisted on a Draymond Green 3-pointer that pushed the Warriors’ lead to 30-20.

Even without Curry, the Warriors continued to dominate, outscoring Minnesota 26-11 in the quarter to head into the break with a commanding 44-31 advantage.

Draymond Green led all scorers with 16 points at halftime, while Curry had 13 before exiting. The Timberwolves had no player in double figures, with Anthony Edwards struggling at 0-for-8 from the field and just one point by halftime.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications