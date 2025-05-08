Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (May 8) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday for the lone game on the NBA schedule. Anthony Edwards and co. will enter Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals hoping to redeem themselves and even the series at one game apiece.
The Wolves dropped Game 1 on Tuesday despite having more rest than the Warriors, who pulled off a hard-fought 99-88 win to open the second round. Golden State overcame an early setback when Stephen Curry was ruled out for the remainder of the clash after exiting in the first half due to a hamstring injury.
Draymond Green stepped up to the occasion, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler also continued their strong postseason display, combining for 44 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists to help take an advantage in the series.
The Timberwolves struggled mightily on offense, managing just 31 points in the first half. Anthony Edwards, particularly, had a forgettable start – one point on 0-8 shooting. But the All-Star found his rhythm after the break, recording in 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting in the second half. Despite his valiant efforts, Minnesota could only trim the lead to as much as seven points late in the fourth quarter.
On Wednesday, MRI results confirmed that Curry suffered a mild strain in his left hamstring and would only be re-evaluated after a week. The Warriors now suffer a major blow, potentially missing their superstar guard through Games 2 – 4.
With Curry ruled out for Thursday’s contest, Chris Finch’s boys will be the heavy favorites to emerge victorious.
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 8
Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Golden State Warriors are expected to start with Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green for Game 2.
Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Minnesota Timberwolves’ projected starting lineup includes Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury reports for May 8
Golden State Warriors injury report
The Golden State Warriors have only one addition to the injury report. However, it is a big loss with Stephen Curry ruled out due to a left hamstring strain.
Minnesota Timberwolves injury report
The Minnesota Timberwolves have a fairly fit roster, with Rob Dillingham as the only addition to the dreadful report. The 20-year-old has been ruled out due to a right ankle sprain.
