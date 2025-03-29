  • home icon
Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score (March 28) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 29, 2025 00:42 GMT
Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans - Emirates NBA Cup - Source: Getty
The New Orleans Pelicans hosted Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Friday (Image Source: Getty)

The Golden State Warriors faced the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Warriors aim to avoid a third consecutive loss. Coming into the game, Golden State (41-31) is tied with the LA Clippers for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Clippers are also in action on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

On the other hand, New Orleans has already been eliminated from postseason contention with a 20-53 record. They have lost nine of their last 12 games. The Pelicans have the fourth-worst record in the NBA, as their key players struggled with injuries.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Moses Moody4000002-40-10-0-8
Jimmy Butler III0100021-30-20-0-13
Draymond Green0100010-10-10-0-8
Brandin Podziemski3300001-30-20-0-13
Steph Curry3142001-31-30-0-4
Jonathan Kuminga2110001-20-10-03
Gui Santos3000001-20-11-26
Buddy Hield2001001-20-10-01
Quinten Post2110001-30-20-01
New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bruce Brown10201003-42-32-24
Kelly Olynyk0211000-20-00-013
Yves Missi2400010-10-02-28
Jordan Hawkins0110000-00-00-010
Jose Alvarado6110003-60-10-08
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl6100013-50-10-0-3
Karlo Matkovic2211011-20-10-0-1
Elfrid Payton2320021-20-00-0-1
Antonio Reeves0010010-00-00-0-3
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans game summary

The New Orleans Pelicans raced to a 14-2 start and had a 28-21 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the end of the first quarter.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
