Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score (March 28) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors faced the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Warriors aim to avoid a third consecutive loss. Coming into the game, Golden State (41-31) is tied with the LA Clippers for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Clippers are also in action on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.
On the other hand, New Orleans has already been eliminated from postseason contention with a 20-53 record. They have lost nine of their last 12 games. The Pelicans have the fourth-worst record in the NBA, as their key players struggled with injuries.
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score
Golden State Warriors player stats and box score
New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans game summary
The New Orleans Pelicans raced to a 14-2 start and had a 28-21 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the end of the first quarter.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
