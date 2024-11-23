Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score (Nov. 22) | 2024-24 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors faced the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday in the Emirates NBA Cup. Steph Curry’s team looked to put one step into the next round with another victory to raise its record to 3-0. The Dubs lined up for tip-off as heavy favorites against the hosts’ injury-plagued roster.

The Pelicans raced to an 8-2 lead in the first two minutes before the Dubs responded. Andrew Wiggins couldn't miss in the first quarter and finished with 13 points. Steph Curry added five points as the visitors took a 34-30 lead after the first period.

Trey Murphy III had 10 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans. Javonte Green and Brandon Ingram combined for 13 points to help their team stay within striking distance of the Warriors.

The Pelicans had another quick start to open the second quarter. They grabbed a 40-38 lead following Green's bank shot. Murphy, Green and Ingram continue to carry the scoring load for coach Willie Green's team. Brandon Boston Jr. and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl combined for 20 points off the bench.

Curry and Green combined for 13 points in the second quarter to help Wiggins. Brandin Podziemski came off the bench to contribute nine points, two rebounds and two assists. The Warriors, however, trailed 63-62 at halftime.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 9 2 3 0 0 2

Lindy Waters III 0 0 2 0 0 1 Trayce Jackson-Davis 2 4 0 0 0 0 Andrew Wiggins 19 1 2 1 2 0 Steph Curry 12 3 5 1 0 1 Jonathan Kuminga 2 1 0 0 0 0 Kevon Looney 0 1 0 0 0 0 Kyle Anderson 2 1 0 0 0 3 Buddy Hield 3 4 0 0 0 0 Gary Payton II 4 1 2 2 0 0 Moses Moody 0 1 1 0 1 0 Brandin Podziemski 9 2 2 0 0 0 Gui Santos Has not entered game - - - - - - - - -

New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Brandon Ingram 10 2 3 0 2 2 Daniel Theis 3 2 1 0 2 0 Trey Murphy III 15 3 3 0 0 0 Elfrid Payton 2 1 2 1 0 1 Javonte Green 9 3 2 1 1 1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 10 6 0 0 0 0 Trey Jemison III 0 2 0 1 0 0 Brandon Boston Jr. 10 1 3 1 1 2 Antonio Reeves 0 0 1 0 0 0 Jordan Hawkins 4 0 0 0 0 0 Jamal Cain Has not entered game - - - - - - - - - Yves Missi Has not entered game - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

