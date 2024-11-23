  • home icon
  • Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score (Nov. 22) | 2024-24 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Nov 23, 2024 01:51 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score for Nov. 22. [photo: Imagn]

The Golden State Warriors faced the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday in the Emirates NBA Cup. Steph Curry’s team looked to put one step into the next round with another victory to raise its record to 3-0. The Dubs lined up for tip-off as heavy favorites against the hosts’ injury-plagued roster.

The Pelicans raced to an 8-2 lead in the first two minutes before the Dubs responded. Andrew Wiggins couldn't miss in the first quarter and finished with 13 points. Steph Curry added five points as the visitors took a 34-30 lead after the first period.

Trey Murphy III had 10 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans. Javonte Green and Brandon Ingram combined for 13 points to help their team stay within striking distance of the Warriors.

The Pelicans had another quick start to open the second quarter. They grabbed a 40-38 lead following Green's bank shot. Murphy, Green and Ingram continue to carry the scoring load for coach Willie Green's team. Brandon Boston Jr. and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl combined for 20 points off the bench.

Curry and Green combined for 13 points in the second quarter to help Wiggins. Brandin Podziemski came off the bench to contribute nine points, two rebounds and two assists. The Warriors, however, trailed 63-62 at halftime.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green923002
Lindy Waters III002001
Trayce Jackson-Davis240000
Andrew Wiggins1912120
Steph Curry1235101
Jonathan Kuminga210000
Kevon Looney010000
Kyle Anderson210003
Buddy Hield340000
Gary Payton II412200
Moses Moody0 1 1010
Brandin Podziemski9 2 2000
Gui SantosHas not entered game- --------

New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Brandon Ingram1023022
Daniel Theis321020
Trey Murphy III1533000
Elfrid Payton212101
Javonte Green932111
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl1060000
Trey Jemison III020100
Brandon Boston Jr.1013112
Antonio Reeves001000
Jordan Hawkins4 0 0000
Jamal CainHas not entered game- --------
Yves MissiHas not entered game- --------

