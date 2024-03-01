  • home icon
  • Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 29, 2024 

Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks
The Golden State Warriors made their first and only trip of the season to MSG to face the New York Knicks on Friday. The Warriors started the game hot, going on a 14-0 run as the Knicks missed their first nine shots. Steph Curry was the key architect of that start. He had 4 3-pointers by halftime already as Golden State took a 55-46 lead.

New York's offensive woes continued for nearly the entire half with the team missing key players. They don't have many self-creating scorers other than Jalen Brunson, which has proved to be an issue. Their frontcourt, in particular, has been underwhelming.

The Knicks shot only 33.3 % from the floor, going 6 of 19 from 3. The Warriors, meanwhile, shot 44.9% and went 8 of 22 from 3. The disparity swung the tie in Golden State's favor by halftime.

Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Scores at halftime

The Warriors started with an 11-man rotation. Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green played their second game as starters together. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson continued coming off the bench, playing key minutes next to Chris Paul.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLK TOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jonathan Kuminga14301107-110-00-08
Moses Moody6101002-50-22-414
Draymond Green0430010-00-00-010
Steph Curry171010026-134-81-111
Brandin Podziemski0241000-20-10-013
Klay Thompson8400003-92-60-0-3
Gary Payton II0200000-10-00-0-9
Kevin Looney2200001-10-00-0-4
Chris Paul6111012-42-30-0-1
Dario Saric0 1 00000-20-20-03
Trayce Jackson-Davis2 0 00001-10-00-23
Lester Quinones

New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Scores at halftime

The Knicks had 11 players available. They started Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein. Meanwhile, Bojan Bogdanovic and Miles McBride played crucial minutes off the bench.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Precious Achiuwa2410201-20-00-2-13
Josh Hart11931003-103-52-2-9
Isaiah Hartenstein0301000-20-00-0-12
Jalen Brunson9310034-101-30-0-6
Donte DiVincenzo11310114-131-72-4-6
Jericho Sims4120001-10-02-32
Bojan Bogdanovic2100010-40-12-21
Alec Burks3210001-31-20-00
Miles McBride4012002-30-10-0-2
Charlie Brown Jr.
DaQuan Jeffries
Jacob Toppin

Steph Curry, Jalen Brunson 3-pointers tonight

Steph Curry finished the first half, making for 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson went 1 of 3 from 3-point range.

Quick Links

