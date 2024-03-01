Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 29, 2024 

The Golden State Warriors made their first and only trip of the season to MSG to face the New York Knicks on Friday. The Warriors started the game hot, going on a 14-0 run as the Knicks missed their first nine shots. Steph Curry was the key architect of that start. He had 4 3-pointers by halftime already as Golden State took a 55-46 lead.
New York's offensive woes continued for nearly the entire half with the team missing key players. They don't have many self-creating scorers other than Jalen Brunson, which has proved to be an issue. Their frontcourt, in particular, has been underwhelming.
The Knicks shot only 33.3 % from the floor, going 6 of 19 from 3. The Warriors, meanwhile, shot 44.9% and went 8 of 22 from 3. The disparity swung the tie in Golden State's favor by halftime.
Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Scores
Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Scores at halftime
The Warriors started with an 11-man rotation. Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green played their second game as starters together. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson continued coming off the bench, playing key minutes next to Chris Paul.
New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Scores at halftime
The Knicks had 11 players available. They started Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein. Meanwhile, Bojan Bogdanovic and Miles McBride played crucial minutes off the bench.
Steph Curry, Jalen Brunson 3-pointers tonight
Steph Curry finished the first half, making for 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson went 1 of 3 from 3-point range.