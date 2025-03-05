Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score (Mar. 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors visited the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Steph Curry and the Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back set. They had a 119-101 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. It was Golden State's eighth victory in its previous 10. Coming into Tuesday's game, they held the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record.

On the other hand, the Knicks (40-20) are third in the Eastern Conference and just 2.5 games behind the second-placed Boston Celtics. They aim to extend their three-game winning streak.

This is the first meeting between Golden State and New York this season. They will meet again on March 15 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jimmy Butler III 6 1 1 0 0 1 3-7 0-2 0-0 -6 Moses Moody 5 3 1 0 0 0 2-5 1-3 0-0 -1 Draymond Green 2 2 3 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 2-2 -5 Stephen Curry 8 2 3 0 0 2 3-10 1-3 1-1 0 Brandin Podziemski 12 2 2 1 0 1 5-9 1-4 1-1 -11 Gui Santos 4 0 1 0 0 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 -2 Buddy Hield 5 5 0 0 0 0 2-8 1-7 0-0 -6 Kevon Looney 0 3 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Kevin Knox II 2 0 1 0 2 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Quinten Post 3 0 0 0 1 1 1-2 1-2 0-0 -3 Gary Payton II DNP - - - - - - - - - Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP - - - - - - - - - Pat Spencer DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- OG Anunoby 12 2 1 0 0 1 5-8 1-3 1-2 9 Josh Hart 2 6 3 0 0 1 1-4 0-2 0-0 1 Mitchell Robinson 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 Mikal Bridges 6 1 1 0 0 0 3-5 0-1 0-0 -2 Jalen Brunson 17 1 4 1 0 2 6-11 1-4 4-5 5 Precious Achiuwa 4 7 0 0 0 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 8 Miles McBride 6 2 3 1 0 0 2-5 0-1 2-2 6 Landry Shamet 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 10 Cameron Payne 3 1 2 0 0 0 1-4 1-2 0-0 3 Pacome Dadiet DNP - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek DNP - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright DNP - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the New York Knicks had a 26-25 lead over the Golden State Warriors. Jalen Brunson led New York with nine points and two assists on 4-for-7 shooting. For Golden State, Brandin Podziemski had eight points, while Steph Curry added six.

The Knicks extended their lead to eight heading into the halftime break, 55-47. Brunson had a game-high 17 points and four assists (6-for-11 shooting). OG Anunoby added 12 points on.

Golden State went just 38.8% (19-for-49) in the first half, including 5-for-23 (21.7%) from the 3-point line.

