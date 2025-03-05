  • home icon
Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score (Mar. 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 05, 2025 01:46 GMT
Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks - Source: Getty
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors visited Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Tuesday (Image Source: Getty)

The Golden State Warriors visited the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Steph Curry and the Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back set. They had a 119-101 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. It was Golden State's eighth victory in its previous 10. Coming into Tuesday's game, they held the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record.

On the other hand, the Knicks (40-20) are third in the Eastern Conference and just 2.5 games behind the second-placed Boston Celtics. They aim to extend their three-game winning streak.

This is the first meeting between Golden State and New York this season. They will meet again on March 15 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jimmy Butler III6110013-70-20-0-6
Moses Moody5310002-51-30-0-1
Draymond Green2230000-20-12-2-5
Stephen Curry8230023-101-31-10
Brandin Podziemski12221015-91-41-1-11
Gui Santos4010002-40-00-0-2
Buddy Hield5500002-81-70-0-6
Kevon Looney0300100-00-00-0-3
Kevin Knox II2010201-20-10-0-3
Quinten Post3000111-21-20-0-3
Gary Payton IIDNP---------
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP---------
Pat SpencerDNP---------
New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
OG Anunoby12210015-81-31-29
Josh Hart2630011-40-20-01
Mitchell Robinson3100001-10-01-10
Mikal Bridges6110003-50-10-0-2
Jalen Brunson17141026-111-44-55
Precious Achiuwa4700002-40-00-08
Miles McBride6231002-50-12-26
Landry Shamet2000001-10-00-010
Cameron Payne3120001-41-20-03
Pacome DadietDNP---------
Tyler KolekDNP---------
Delon WrightDNP---------
Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the New York Knicks had a 26-25 lead over the Golden State Warriors. Jalen Brunson led New York with nine points and two assists on 4-for-7 shooting. For Golden State, Brandin Podziemski had eight points, while Steph Curry added six.

The Knicks extended their lead to eight heading into the halftime break, 55-47. Brunson had a game-high 17 points and four assists (6-for-11 shooting). OG Anunoby added 12 points on.

Golden State went just 38.8% (19-for-49) in the first half, including 5-for-23 (21.7%) from the 3-point line.

This is a live copy.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
