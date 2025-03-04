Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 4 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors will visit the iconic Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks in a regular season game on Tuesday. The Warriors will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, having faced the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Steph Curry and his team bounced back to winning ways with a 119-101 road win over the Hornets, moving them out of the play-in spots. With a 33-28 record through 61 games, the Warriors are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will head into the matchup after a full day of rest. Jalen Brunson and company last played on Sunday, securing a 116-112 overtime victory against the Miami Heat. Riding a three-game winning streak, the Knicks are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 40-20 record through 60 games.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Injury Reports for Mar. 4

Golden State Warriors injury report

Apart from Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors are expected to have all their players available for the matchup against the Knicks. Both Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler played on Monday and according to coach Steve Kerr, the veteran stars are expected to suit up for Tuesday’s game.

However, Curry rolled his ankle during the game against the Hornets and was seen limping afterward. In the post-game interview, he mentioned that, if his ankle allows, he plans to lead the team in their game at Madison Square Garden.

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable for the game against the Warriors due to personal reasons. His availability will be confirmed closer to tip-off.

Meanwhile, Ariel Hukporti has been ruled out of the game due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. He last played on February 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 4

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors' starting lineup is expected to include Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Jimmy Butler Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green Yuri Collins Buddy Hield Gary Payton II Moses Moody Kevon Looney Taran Armstrong Pat Spencer Kevin Knox II Gu Santos Quinten Post Trayce Jackson-Davis

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks' starting lineup is expected to include Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Cameron Payne Miles McBride Landry Shamet Precious Achuiwa Mitchell Robinson Delon Wright Matt Ryan Tyler Kolek

