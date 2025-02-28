  • home icon
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic player stats and box score (Feb. 27) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 28, 2025 01:13 GMT
Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors against the Orlando Magic (Image Source: Getty)

The Golden State Warriors faced the Orlando Magic on Thursday at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Golden State opened their five-game road trip in Orlando. They are on a four-game winning streak and sit at the No. 8 spot in the competitive Western Conference.

On the other hand, Orlando is coming off a 40-point loss against the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, 122-82. The Magic (29-31) holds the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference.

In the team's previous matchup on Feb. 3, the Warriors had a 104-99 victory over the Magic at Chase Center in San Francisco.

also-read-trending Trending

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jimmy Butler III2020111-60-30-0-21
Moses Moody5000000-40-45-5-5
Draymond Green5620031-50-03-3-14
Brandin Podziemski6120002-42-20-0-20
Stephen Curry21120137-115-72-2-2
Gary Payton II4200002-30-10-0-2
Buddy Hield3011101-41-30-02
Kevon Looney0500000-00-00-0-1
Gui Santos2001001-20-10-0-7
Quinten Post2001001-10-00-0-4
Kevin Knox II2110001-30-20-04
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP---------
Pat SpencerDNP---------
Orlando Magic player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Franz Wagner12123025-100-22-210
Paolo Banchero245410410-123-51-28
Wendell Carter Jr.6730003-60-10-03
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope0110000-10-00-08
Cole Anthony5320112-31-10-06
Jett Howard6011012-22-20-03
Goga Bitadze4310002-20-00-011
Anthony Black2010001-40-10-08
Jonathan Isaac5410012-31-20-06
Tristan da Silva2000001-10-00-07
Gary HarrisDNP---------
Caleb HoustanDNP---------
Trevelin QueenDNP---------
Cory JosephDNP---------
Mac McClungDNP---------
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic game summary

The Orlando Magic led 34-23 in the first quarter over the Golden State Warriors. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with eight points and three assists (4-for-4 shooting). Orlando started the game hot, hitting 83.3% (15-for-18) of their shots, including 4-for-6 from the 3-point line. In comparison, the Warriors went 33.3% from the field (8-for-24).

At halftime, Orlando led Golden State 66-52. Banchero already had 24 points, five rebounds and four assists on an efficient 10-for-12 shooting (3-for-5 from downtown). Franz Wagner added 12 points for the Magic. On the other hand, Steph Curry led the Warriors with 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 5-for-7 from the 3-point line. Curry hit a 3-pointer from beyond half-court to end the half.

This is a live copy.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
