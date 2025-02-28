Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic player stats and box score (Feb. 27) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors faced the Orlando Magic on Thursday at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.
Golden State opened their five-game road trip in Orlando. They are on a four-game winning streak and sit at the No. 8 spot in the competitive Western Conference.
On the other hand, Orlando is coming off a 40-point loss against the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, 122-82. The Magic (29-31) holds the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference.
In the team's previous matchup on Feb. 3, the Warriors had a 104-99 victory over the Magic at Chase Center in San Francisco.
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic player stats and box score
Golden State Warriors player stats and box score
Orlando Magic player stats and box score
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic game summary
The Orlando Magic led 34-23 in the first quarter over the Golden State Warriors. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with eight points and three assists (4-for-4 shooting). Orlando started the game hot, hitting 83.3% (15-for-18) of their shots, including 4-for-6 from the 3-point line. In comparison, the Warriors went 33.3% from the field (8-for-24).
At halftime, Orlando led Golden State 66-52. Banchero already had 24 points, five rebounds and four assists on an efficient 10-for-12 shooting (3-for-5 from downtown). Franz Wagner added 12 points for the Magic. On the other hand, Steph Curry led the Warriors with 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 5-for-7 from the 3-point line. Curry hit a 3-pointer from beyond half-court to end the half.
