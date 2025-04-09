Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 8

The Golden State Warriors visited the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday for a crucial Western Conference showdown. Golden State resumed its pursuit of a top-four finish after losing 106-96 to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The Dubs looked to take advantage of Kevin Durant’s absence to pull off the win.

Ad

Steph Curry, who scored three points in 33 minutes in the loss to the Rockets, dropped 13 in the first quarter against the Suns. Curry’s fast start enabled the visiting team to take a 37-24 advantage at the end of the period.

The Warriors opened the next eight minutes with a 17-4 run to start turning the game into a rout. A combination of the Suns' error-prone ways (seven second-quarter turnovers) and Golden State's inside dominance gave the Dubs a 69-43 halftime lead.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 5 1 3 Jimmy Butler III 5 2 3 Stephen Curry 19 4 4 Moses Moody 3 2 0 Brandin Podziemski 17 4 1 Jonathan Kuminga 4 2 3 Kevon Looney 2 3 1 Trayce Jackson-Davis 7 2 0 Gui Santos 2 6 1 Buddy Hield 5 2 0 Braxton Key - - - - - - - - - - Jackson Rowe - - - - - - - - - - Kevin Knox II - - - - - - - - - - Pat Spencer - - - - - - - - - - Taran Armstrong -- - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Royce O'Neale 3 1 1 Ryan Dunn 2 1 0 Nick Richards 0 4 0 Bradley Beal 5 2 2 Devin Booker 21 2 4 Cody Martin 2 2 1 Oso Ighodaro 2 3 0 Tyus Jones 0 1 1 Grayson Allen 8 0 0 Collin Gillespie 0 1 0 Mason Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - Bol Bol - - - - - - - - - - Monte Morris - - - - - - - - - - Damion Lee - - - - - - - - - - Vasilije Micic - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More