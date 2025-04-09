  • home icon
  • Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 8

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 8

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 09, 2025 03:08 GMT
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score for Apr. 8 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Golden State Warriors visited the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday for a crucial Western Conference showdown. Golden State resumed its pursuit of a top-four finish after losing 106-96 to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The Dubs looked to take advantage of Kevin Durant’s absence to pull off the win.

Steph Curry, who scored three points in 33 minutes in the loss to the Rockets, dropped 13 in the first quarter against the Suns. Curry’s fast start enabled the visiting team to take a 37-24 advantage at the end of the period.

The Warriors opened the next eight minutes with a 17-4 run to start turning the game into a rout. A combination of the Suns' error-prone ways (seven second-quarter turnovers) and Golden State's inside dominance gave the Dubs a 69-43 halftime lead.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green513
Jimmy Butler III523
Stephen Curry1944
Moses Moody320
Brandin Podziemski1741
Jonathan Kuminga423
Kevon Looney231
Trayce Jackson-Davis720
Gui Santos261
Buddy Hield520
Braxton Key----------
Jackson Rowe----------
Kevin Knox II- - --------
Pat Spencer- - --------
Taran Armstrong--- --------
Phoenix Suns player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Royce O'Neale311
Ryan Dunn210
Nick Richards040
Bradley Beal522
Devin Booker2124
Cody Martin221
Oso Ighodaro230
Tyus Jones011
Grayson Allen800
Collin Gillespie010
Mason Plumlee----------
Bol Bol----------
Monte Morris- - --------
Damion Lee- - --------
Vasilije Micic- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
