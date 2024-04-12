Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 11, 2024 

The Golden State Warriors faced the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at Moda Center. The Warriors entered the game eager to get the expected win against the lottery-bound Trail Blazers. However, the first quarter didn't go according to plan for the Dubs, who were expected to run circles around Portland.

The Warriors felt the absence of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson after the Trail Blazers managed to stay close to the Warriors total, trailing 24-22. Steph Curry had a rocky shooting start, going 3-for-9 to score eight points, while Jonathan Kuminga, who returned to the starting lineup in Green's absence, scored seven quick points but committed four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton and Duop Reath caused the Warriors plenty of trouble in the first half, keeping it a close affair for the Trail Blazers. The Warriors led by three points at halftime (49-46).

The Portland Trail Blazers continued giving the Golden State Warriors a run for their money in the third quarter, winning it 28-26. The Trail Blazers eventually took an 85-79 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

However, Golden State stormed back in no time, re-taking the lead after an 11-1 run,

The Warriors kept the heat on from that point, winning the game 100-92 despite staring at the possibility of a shocking upset. However, Steph Curry wasn't going to make it easy for the Blazers down the stretch as he shrugged off a poor shooting start to finish with 22 points and eight assists. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga had 19 points and six rebounds on 7 of 11 shooting.

Deandre Ayton was the Trail Blazers' best player with 25 points, while Scot Henderson finished with 18. Despite the loss, the game will go down, as one of Portland's best efforts this season.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

The Warriors started Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Their rotation was limited with Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Kevon Looney the only players to come off the bench after the first quarter.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Andrew Wiggins 15 5 1 1 2 3 5-12 3-8 2-2 -11 Jonathan Kuminga 19 6 1 1 0 4 7-11 1-2 4-4 8 Trayce Jackson-Davis 10 8 4 1 4 1 3-4 0-0 4-4 -11 Chris Paul 8 3 4 1 1 1 3-9 2-6 0-0 3 Steph Curry 22 7 8 1 2 2 8-22 5-16 1-1 7 Brandin Podziemski 9 3 4 0 0 0 4-9 0-1 1-1 13 Moses Moody 8 2 1 0 0 2 2-3 1-1 3-6 8 Kevon Looney 9 11 0 2 4 2 4-6 0-0 1-2 19 Dario Saric 0 1 1 1 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 4

Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score

The Trail Blazers started Scoot Henderson, Rayan Rupert, Deandre Ayton, Jabari Walker and Kris Murray. Just Minaya, Ashton Hagans and Duo Reath were the only bench players in action in the first half.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kris Murray 14 4 2 1 1 0 4-12 1-7 5-6 -3 Jabari Walker 17 16 1 1 0 0 6-14 2-3 3-4 -14 Deandre Ayton 25 11 1 3 1 1 12-24 0-1 1-1 -8 Rayan Rupert 2 4 0 0 0 1 1-6 0-3 0-0 12 Scoot Henderson 18 3 12 2 0 9 7-20 2-8 2-3 11 Justin Minaya 3 4 2 1 0 0 1-7 1-5 0-0 -20 Ashton Hagans 5 2 4 1 0 1 2-4 1-3 0-0 4 Duop Reath 8 5 0 0 1 0 1-10 1-4 3-3 0 Ibou Badji Moses Brown