Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score (April 11) | 2024-25 NBA season

Portland has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Warriors are No. 6 in the Western Conference with a 47-33 record. Their final playoff seeding will likely be determined following the final day of the regular season on Sunday. They could end up between between No. 4 and No. 8.
Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score
Golden State Warriors player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
Jimmy Butler III
2
1
1
0
0
Moses Moody
3
1
1
0
0
Draymond Green
0
3
2
1
0
Steph Curry
4
1
1
0
1
Brandin Podziemski
2
2
1
0
0
Jonathan Kuminga
3
4
0
0
1
Buddy Hield
9
1
0
0
0
Gary Payton II
2
0
0
1
0
Kevon Looney
1
2
1
0
1
Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
Kris Murray
2
1
1
0
0
Toumani Camara
4
1
3
1
0
Donovan Clingan
6
4
0
0
0
Matisse Thybulle
4
2
0
2
1
Dalano Banton
0
1
2
0
0
Jabari Walker
2
1
1
0
0
Justin Minaya
0
0
0
0
0
Rayan Rupert
2
1
0
0
0
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
