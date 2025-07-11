Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 11

The Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in one of the eight 2025 NBA Summer League matchups scheduled for Day 2. Friday’s contest between the teams will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Warriors enter the contest against their conference rivals having participated in the California Classic earlier this month. Whereas, the Blazers will be taking on the court for the first time in the 2025 offseason.

Each team will feature at least one player selected from the 2025 draft in their lineup. Portland added Hansen Yang to their roster with the 16th pick, while Golden State secured the rights to two second-round players, Alex Toohey (52nd pick) and Will Richard (56th pick), from the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies, respectively.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, prediction and betting odds

The Warriors-Trail Blazers Summer League matchup at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is scheduled to tip off at 11:00 p.m. EST (8:00 p.m. PT) with the contest being nationally broadcast on ESPN 2. Fans can also view the match through the FUBO TV app or the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (-170) vs Portland Trail Blazers (+140)

Spread: Golden State Warriors (-3.5 -110) vs Portland Trail Blazers (+3.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Golden State Warriors (o173.5 -110) vs Portland Trail Blazers (u173.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Warriors began California Classic action on July 5, getting past the Los Angeles Lakers with an 89-84 win. Jackson Rowe led the pack with 13 points and 8 rebounds, with the likes of Isaiah Mobley, Blake Hinson, and Jaden Shackelford contributing for a combined 36 points.

However, the Warriors were unable to maintain their momentum, suffering losses in their subsequent two clashes. On July 6, Golden State blew a nine-point lead to lose 90-88 against the Dylan Harper-less San Antonio Spurs.

They concluded their California Classic campaign on July 8. Despite five GSW players recording nine or more points each, the Miami Heat emerged victorious. Kira Lewis Jr.’s 16-point, four-assist production proved to be decisive in the Heat’s 93-79 win.

Blazers, on the other hand, are set to play their Summer League opener on Friday.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Summer League roster

Golden State Warriors

Player Position Taran Armstrong Guard Will Richard Forward-Guard Jules Bernard Guard Leopold Delaunay Guard Marques Bolden Center Alex Toohey Forward Chance McMillian Guard Blake Hinson Forward Alex Higgins-Titsha Forward Bez Mbeng Guard Donta Scott Forward Isaiah Mobley Center Chris Manon Guard-Forward LJ Cryer Guard Jackson Rowe Forward Jaden Shackelford Guard Coleman Hawkins Center Ja’Vier Francis Forward Gabe Madsen Guard-Forward

Portland Trail Blazers

Player Position Caleb Love Guard Hansen Yang Center Rayan Rupert Guard-Forward Dmytro Skapintsev Center James Bouknight Guard Keeshawn Barthelemy Guard Cameron Tyson Guard Sean Pedulla Guard DJ Carton Guard Justin McKoy Forward Andrew Carr Forward Olivier Nkamhoua Forward Sidy Cissoko Guard-Forward

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Warriors will benefit significantly from the experience gained during the California Classic earlier this week. Additionally, center Isaiah Mobley sat out the team’s most recent game after putting up an impressive 14.5 points per game over the two before that. Now well-rested, he’ll be counted on to make a big impact in the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers.

