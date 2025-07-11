Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 11

The Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in one of the eight 2025 NBA Summer League matchups scheduled for Day 2. Friday’s contest between the teams will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The Warriors enter the contest against their conference rivals having participated in the California Classic earlier this month. Whereas, the Blazers will be taking on the court for the first time in the 2025 offseason.
Each team will feature at least one player selected from the 2025 draft in their lineup. Portland added Hansen Yang to their roster with the 16th pick, while Golden State secured the rights to two second-round players, Alex Toohey (52nd pick) and Will Richard (56th pick), from the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies, respectively.
Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, prediction and betting odds
The Warriors-Trail Blazers Summer League matchup at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is scheduled to tip off at 11:00 p.m. EST (8:00 p.m. PT) with the contest being nationally broadcast on ESPN 2. Fans can also view the match through the FUBO TV app or the NBA League Pass.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (-170) vs Portland Trail Blazers (+140)
Spread: Golden State Warriors (-3.5 -110) vs Portland Trail Blazers (+3.5 -110)
Total (O/U): Golden State Warriors (o173.5 -110) vs Portland Trail Blazers (u173.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.
Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Preview
The Warriors began California Classic action on July 5, getting past the Los Angeles Lakers with an 89-84 win. Jackson Rowe led the pack with 13 points and 8 rebounds, with the likes of Isaiah Mobley, Blake Hinson, and Jaden Shackelford contributing for a combined 36 points.
However, the Warriors were unable to maintain their momentum, suffering losses in their subsequent two clashes. On July 6, Golden State blew a nine-point lead to lose 90-88 against the Dylan Harper-less San Antonio Spurs.
They concluded their California Classic campaign on July 8. Despite five GSW players recording nine or more points each, the Miami Heat emerged victorious. Kira Lewis Jr.’s 16-point, four-assist production proved to be decisive in the Heat’s 93-79 win.
Blazers, on the other hand, are set to play their Summer League opener on Friday.
Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Summer League roster
Golden State Warriors
Portland Trail Blazers
Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction
The Warriors will benefit significantly from the experience gained during the California Classic earlier this week. Additionally, center Isaiah Mobley sat out the team’s most recent game after putting up an impressive 14.5 points per game over the two before that. Now well-rested, he’ll be counted on to make a big impact in the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.