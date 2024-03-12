Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 11, 2024

The Golden State Warriors took on the San Antonio Spurs for the second time in three days on Monday. Golden State, which suffered an embarrassing 126-113 loss to the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs on Saturday, will be hoping for some revenge. The Dubs would have to do it without Steph Curry who remained out with an injury.

Like in the previous encounter, the Spurs started early behind the returning “Wemby” and Keldon Johnson. They raced to a 37-29 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.

The Dubs played better in the second period with Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski and Klay Thompson leading the charge. Golden State capitalized on the Spurs’ lackluster transition defense and scored some quick points. If not for the visitors' several unforced errors, they might have ended the first half with the lead.

After two quarters of play, the San Antonio Spurs headed into the locker room with a slim 60-58 advantage over the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs game player stats and box scores

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 3 3 3 1 0 4 Jonathan Kuminga 7 3 1 1 0 2 Andrew Wiggins 10 2 1 0 0 0 Chris Paul 11 4 1 0 0 0 Klay Thompson 12 3 0 0 0 0 Trayce Jackson-Davis 4 2 2 0 0 0 Gary Payton II 0 0 1 0 0 0 Moses Moody 2 1 0 1 1 0 Brandin Podziemski 9 3 2 0 1 1

San Antonio Spurs game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Julian Champagnie 9 1 1 0 0 0 Jeremy Sochan 7 3 4 1 2 0 Victor Wembanyama 10 8 1 1 0 1 Tre Jones 4 2 5 1 0 1 Devin Vassell 9 0 1 0 0 1 Zach Collins 10 6 2 1 2 3 Dominic Barlow 2 2 0 0 0 0 Keldon Johnson 7 4 0 0 0 0 Malaki Branham 0 0 0 0 1 1 Blake Wesley 9 1 2 0 0 0

Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga and Victor Wembanyama 3-pointers tonight

Klay Thompson had a game-high 3-for-7 clip in 3-pointers in the first half tonight. Chris Paul and Jonathan Kuminga combined to hit 2-for-4 from deep.

Victor Wembanyama missed both of his field goal attempts from behind the arc during the same stretch.