Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments as Steph Curry dominates (March 31)

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs met for the fourth and final time for the season on Sunday night as part of the NBA's 10-game slate.

The Warriors had already defeated the Spurs twice this season and were determined to secure another victory as they competed for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets were on an 11-game winning streak, competing fiercely for the last spot in the play-in tournament.

The Spurs established a commanding lead in the first quarter, holding a 34-27 advantage heading into the second. The second quarter remained closely contested, with the Spurs narrowly winning it 26-25. As a result, they headed into the second half with a 60-52 advantage.

The Warriors staged a remarkable turnaround in the third quarter, fueled by Steph Curry's scoring prowess. They finished the quarter with a commanding 37-21 advantage.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs top five highlights and viral moments

#5 Steph Curry catches the Spurs defense asleep

Steph Curry initiated his dribble from the top of the key, drawing the attention of three Spurs defenders as he executed a pick and roll with Gary Payton Jr.

Despite the defensive pressure, Curry surprised the Spurs with a no-look pass to Moses Moody cutting from the corner, who dunked the ball despite Victor Wembanyama's presence under the rim.

#4 Draymond Green perfectly sets up Gary Payton Jr.

Steph Curry drew two Spurs defenders towards him as he sprinted near the right wing. Sensing the defensive pressure, Curry quickly passed the ball to Draymond Green, effectively becoming a decoy.

Green, with keen awareness, found the rolling Gary Payton Jr. open for the bounce pass, allowing him to finish with a dunk.

#3 Victor Wembanyama denies Andrew Wiggins

As Andrew Wiggins attacked the rim, he encountered Victor Wembanyama in the paint and attempted to dislodge him with a hard shoulder to the chest. However, Wembanyama stood firm and timed his jump impeccably, closing the initial separation and ultimately blocking Wiggins' shot.

#2 Klay Thompson clutch three

As the Spurs made a fourth-quarter run, the Warriors needed to score desperately. Steph Curry's 3-pointer rimmed out. However, Draymond Green got the offensive rebound and found the open Klay Thompson near the right wing to shoot the biggest three of the night. This pushed the Warriors up to a five-point advantage.

#1 Victor Wembanyama with the dunk of the night

Victor Wembanyama executed a post-up move against Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis at the right wing.

Employing two pump fakes to create space, he then opted for physicality, driving with two hard dribbles while Jackson-Davis remained on his hip.

Wembanyama capped off the play with a powerful dunk over Jackson-Davis, posterizing him and earning a chance for an and-1 opportunity.

The Warriors finished the game 117-113 and wrapped up their season series with a 3-1 margin.