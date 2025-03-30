Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score (March 30) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors take on the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday. Though the Spurs are currently out of the playoff picture, this game has postseason implications for the Warriors as they look to secure a spot in the Western Conference's top six.

Ad

Heading into this game, the Warriors (42-31) are in the No. 6 spot, just a half game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers, who both have a 42-32 record.

A win over the Spurs, without young stars Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, could go a long way in helping Golden State create distance from the two other playoff contenders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score

Warriors

Ad

Trending

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Steph Curry 11 2 3 1 0 0 1 17:02 3-6 2-3 3-3 +23 Jimmy Butler III 10 2 4 3 0 3 0 16:28 3-4 0-1 4-4 +10 Moses Moody 7 1 2 2 0 1 1 14:20 2-4 0-2 3-4 +21 Draymond Green 9 3 1 0 0 1 1 14:23 4-7 1-3 0-0 +8 Brandin Podziemski 8 6 3 0 0 1 0 15:58 3-6 2-4 0-0 +13 Kevon Looney 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 4:47 2-3 0-0 1-1 +8 Buddy Hield 5 3 0 2 0 0 1 11:07 2-5 1-3 0-0 +12 Gui Santos 2 2 3 0 0 0 1 10:26 1-2 0-1 0-0 +8 Jonathan Kuminga 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 6:34 1-2 0-0 2-2 +9 Quinten Post 7 1 0 1 0 1 0 8:55 3-6 1-4 0-0 +8

Ad

Spurs

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Stephon Castle 3 3 0 0 0 2 0 11:21 1-6 0-2 1-2 -14 Harrison Barnes 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 10:37 0-3 0-2 0-0 -13 Jeremy Sochan 2 2 1 0 0 1 2 11:18 1-4 0-2 0-0 -14 Devin Vassell 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 12:50 1-5 0-3 0-0 -14 Chris Paul 6 0 2 0 0 3 2 11:51 2-3 2-3 0-0 -21 Keldon Johnson 14 1 2 0 0 2 1 15:00 6-8 1-3 1-1 -15 Julian Champagnie 6 3 2 0 0 2 1 14:03 2-5 2-5 0-0 -11 Sandro Mamukelashvili 8 3 2 0 0 1 2 12:17 3-4 1-2 1-2 -6 Blake Wesley 3 1 1 2 0 0 2 12:39 0-2 1-2 1-2 -10 Jordan McLaughlin 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 8:04 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback