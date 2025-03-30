  • home icon
Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score (March 30) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors take on the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday. Though the Spurs are currently out of the playoff picture, this game has postseason implications for the Warriors as they look to secure a spot in the Western Conference's top six.

Heading into this game, the Warriors (42-31) are in the No. 6 spot, just a half game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers, who both have a 42-32 record.

A win over the Spurs, without young stars Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, could go a long way in helping Golden State create distance from the two other playoff contenders.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score

Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Steph Curry1123100117:023-62-33-3+23
Jimmy Butler III1024303016:283-40-14-4+10
Moses Moody712201114:202-40-23-4+21
Draymond Green931001114:234-71-30-0+8
Brandin Podziemski863001015:583-62-40-0+13
Kevon Looney52000004:472-30-01-1+8
Buddy Hield530200111:072-51-30-0+12
Gui Santos2 23000110:261-20-10-0+8
Jonathan Kuminga41000116:341-20-02-2+9
Quinten Post71 010108:553-61-40-0+8
Spurs

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Stephon Castle330002011:211-60-21-2-14
Harrison Barnes011000110:370-30-20-0-13
Jeremy Sochan221001211:181-40-20-0-14
Devin Vassell210000012:501-50-30-0-14
Chris Paul602003211:512-32-30-0-21
Keldon Johnson1412002115:006-81-31-1-15
Julian Champagnie632002114:032-52-50-0-11
Sandro Mamukelashvili832001212:173-41-21-2-6
Blake Wesley31 1200212:390-21-21-2-10
Jordan McLaughlin0 0 200018:040-10-10-0-2

