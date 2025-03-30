Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score (March 30) | 2024-25 NBA season
The Golden State Warriors take on the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday. Though the Spurs are currently out of the playoff picture, this game has postseason implications for the Warriors as they look to secure a spot in the Western Conference's top six.
Ad
Heading into this game, the Warriors (42-31) are in the No. 6 spot, just a half game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers, who both have a 42-32 record.
A win over the Spurs, without young stars Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, could go a long way in helping Golden State create distance from the two other playoff contenders.