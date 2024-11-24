  • home icon
  Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Nov 24, 2024 02:12 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 23. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors were playing their second game of a back-to-back on Saturday when they visited the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. The Warriors were coming off a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Spurs beat the Utah Jazz despite being down by 20 points.

Golden State had the hot hand from beyond the arc in the first quarter, led by Andrew Wiggins, who had 10 points. Wiggins has led the Warriors in scoring in the past two games, while Buddy Hield came out firing off the bench with nine quick points.

Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama kept the Spurs afloat to prevent the Warriors from running away with it. The Spurs were down 29-17 after the first 12 minutes.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score

Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green012010080-20-10-012
Lindy Waters III210010061-30-20-09
Trayce Jackson-Davis021000150-10-00-03
Andrew Wiggins10210000104-72-40-114
Stephen Curry531000182-41-10-07
Kevon Looney230101041-20-00-00
Buddy Hield800001153-32-20-03
Gary Payton II000010130-00-00-04
Moses Moody201000051-10-00-03
Brandin Podziemski012000030-10-10-05
Jonathan KumingaDNP
Gui SantosDNP
Kyle AndersonDNP

Spurs

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Julian Champagnie000000080-20-20-0-11
Harrison Barnes720100092-21-12-2-7
Victor Wembanyama631001072-51-41-2-8
Chris Paul001000160-20-10-0-9
Stephon Castle2000000101-50-20-0-5
Zach Collins030010150-20-00-0-4
Sandro Mamukelashvili010000020-10-10-0-7
Tre Jones021000170-10-10-0-6
Malaki Branham201001161-20-00-0-3
Charles BasseyDNP
Blake WesleyDNP
Sidy CissokoDNP

Watch this space as the game continues in the second quarter. It will be updated at the end of every quarter and the end of the game.

