Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors were playing their second game of a back-to-back on Saturday when they visited the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. The Warriors were coming off a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Spurs beat the Utah Jazz despite being down by 20 points.

Golden State had the hot hand from beyond the arc in the first quarter, led by Andrew Wiggins, who had 10 points. Wiggins has led the Warriors in scoring in the past two games, while Buddy Hield came out firing off the bench with nine quick points.

Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama kept the Spurs afloat to prevent the Warriors from running away with it. The Spurs were down 29-17 after the first 12 minutes.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 8 0-2 0-1 0-0 12 Lindy Waters III 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 6 1-3 0-2 0-0 9 Trayce Jackson-Davis 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 Andrew Wiggins 10 2 1 0 0 0 0 10 4-7 2-4 0-1 14 Stephen Curry 5 3 1 0 0 0 1 8 2-4 1-1 0-0 7 Kevon Looney 2 3 0 1 0 1 0 4 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 Buddy Hield 8 0 0 0 0 1 1 5 3-3 2-2 0-0 3 Gary Payton II 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Moses Moody 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 3 Brandin Podziemski 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 5 Jonathan Kuminga DNP Gui Santos DNP Kyle Anderson DNP

Spurs

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Julian Champagnie 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0-2 0-2 0-0 -11 Harrison Barnes 7 2 0 1 0 0 0 9 2-2 1-1 2-2 -7 Victor Wembanyama 6 3 1 0 0 1 0 7 2-5 1-4 1-2 -8 Chris Paul 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 0-2 0-1 0-0 -9 Stephon Castle 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 1-5 0-2 0-0 -5 Zach Collins 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 5 0-2 0-0 0-0 -4 Sandro Mamukelashvili 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-1 0-1 0-0 -7 Tre Jones 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 7 0-1 0-1 0-0 -6 Malaki Branham 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 -3 Charles Bassey DNP Blake Wesley DNP Sidy Cissoko DNP

Watch this space as the game continues in the second quarter. It will be updated at the end of every quarter and the end of the game.

