Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Players stats and box scores for March 31, 2024

The Golden State Warriors (39-34) recently faced off against the San Antonio Spurs (18-56). With the clock winding down, the Warriors were hoping to maintain their spot in the upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament. Having the Houston Rockets (38-35) being one game behind them, Golden State is in jeopardy of being erased from the Play-In picture.

Despite the given circumstances, the Warriors failed to step up in the first quarter. The Spurs, while considered to be tanking, went all out and took a 34-27 advantage in the opening period. Malaki Branham and Zach Collins took over for San Antonio each scoring eight points.

Golden State tried to match the Spurs' energy with four of their players scoring five points a piece. Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski and Klay Thompson all evenly scored in an attempt to keep the game within reach.

The San Antonio Spurs extended their lead by one more point in the second quarter with a 60-52 first-half finish. Cedi Osman stepped up to the occasion and scored 11 points for the Spurs.

Fortunately for the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry and Moses Moody managed to maintain their deficit. Curry added seven more points while Moody knocked down two big-time 3-pointers to add six points.

The Warriors then finally made a comeback in the third quarter after establishing an 89-81 lead, which was their first lead in three quarters. Golden State's veterans Curry and Draymond Green led by example. Steph added nine more points in the third, making him notch the 20-point mark. As for Green, he added 11 points, proving that he's still a valuable asset to his team despite the antics he pulls off in-game.

Ultimately, the Warriors managed to escape a sticky situation with their 117-113 victory over the Spurs. Steph Curry and Draymond Green took care of business. Curry came in clutch with his offensive prowess after scoring 33 total points. Green, on the other hand, had a huge double-double performance matched with an impeccable display on defense. Draymond notched 21 points, 11 assists and six steals to ensure Golden State remains within the top 10 in the West.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Players stats and box scores (March 31)

Golden State Warriors player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Andrew Wiggins 4 5 0 0 0 2-12 0-2 - Draymond Green 21 6 11 6 1 8-9 2-2 3-4 Trayce Jackson-Davis 7 7 3 2 1 3-5 - 1-2 Klay Thompson 13 2 3 2 0 5-13 2-8 1-1 Steph Curry 33 1 8 0 0 12-23 7-15 2-2 Brandin Podziemski 12 7 4 2 0 5-11 2-5 - Gary Payton II 4 2 1 0 0 2-3 0-1 - Kevon Looney 4 2 1 0 0 1-1 - 2-2 Chris Paul 9 4 2 2 0 4-9 1-3 - Moses Moody 10 4 1 0 0 3-6 2-3 2-2 Lester Quinones DNP - - - - - - - Jerome Robinson DNP - - - - - - -

San Antonio Spurs player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Julian Champagnie 9 5 4 1 1 3-9 3-7 - Cedi Osman 18 2 1 1 0 7-12 4-7 - Victor Wembanyama 32 9 5 4 3 10-22 3-10 9-10 Malaki Branham 12 3 4 0 0 5-14 1-6 1-1 Tre Jones 12 5 6 1 0 5-11 2-5 - Zach Collins 13 8 2 0 0 4-10 2-3 3-3 Blake Wesley 1 1 5 0 0 0-1 0-1 1-2 Sandro Mamukelashvili 10 11 2 0 1 4-6 0-1 2-2 Devonte' Graham 6 1 2 0 0 2-4 2-4 - Jamaree Bouyea DNP - - - - - - - Sidy Cissoko DNP - - - - - - - David Duke Jr. DNP - - - - - - - RaiQuan Gray DNP - - - - - - -