Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 15, 2024

The Golden State Warriors faced the Utah Jazz for the second time in four days on Thursday. Golden State, which routed Utah 129-107 in the initial meeting, was again in Salt Lake City looking to go 2-0 in the season series. Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and rookie Brandin Podziemski were expected to lead the Dubs again.

Utah had less than 24 hours to prepare for their visitors after getting hammered 138-122 by Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers. Jazz coach Will Hardy hoped his players would be up for the taxing back-to-back set against two elite teams.

The Utah Jazz grabbed an early, 39-36 first-quarter lead before the Golden Warriors overwhelmed them in the second period with a 48-32 advantage. Hardy’s young players look gassed even before the halftime break. Former All-Star Lauri Markkanen struggled and his supporting cast did not step up.

Golden State expected Utah to come out aggressive in the third quarter, which was exactly what the Jazz did behind rookie Keyonte George. The Dubs, behind balanced scoring, still won the quarter, 36-31 to take a 120-102 advantage heading into the fourth frame.

Steph Curry only had nine points after three quarters. Klay Thompson, who came off the bench, was the thorn in Utah’s side. He already had 35 points in only 18 minutes with still a whole period to be played.

The Utah Jazz, however, refused to quit and gave the Golden State Warriors a big fight in the final 12 minutes of the game. Behind Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George, they almost pulled off an incredible come-from-behind win.

John Collins' errant pass with 3.1 seconds left in the game allowed the Warriors to keep a 138-137 lead. Steph Curry missed a pair of crucial free throws but nailed the biggest ones to seal the game, 140-137.

Golden State gave up 29 points off turnovers which nearly led to their embarrassing collapse. They were just able to make timely stops and get some breaks to get away with the win.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz game player stats and box scores

Golden State Warriors player stats

Klay Thompson scored all of his 35 points before the fourth quarter. He looked like he couldn't miss during his hot stretch but fizzled in the final period. Draymond Green and Steph Curry made crucial shots to tow the Golden State Warriors to the win.

Here are the Warriors' game player stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 23 5 5 4 2 0 9-14 3-5 2-4 -6 Jonathan Kuminga 13 5 4 0 1 2 5-6 0-0 3-4 -5 Andrew Wiggins 19 7 2 0 0 3 7-12 3-4 2-2 -14 Steph Curry 16 2 10 1 0 4 4-14 2-8 6-8 -2 Brandin Podziemski 13 6 8 0 0 2 5-12 3-7 0-0 +5 Dario Saric 7 3 2 0 0 1 2-4 1-3 2-2 4 Kevon Looney 0 2 3 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 8 Trayce Jackson-Davis 4 1 2 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 2-2 1 Klay Thompson 35 6 2 0 0 0 13-22 7-12 2-2 7 Gary Payton II 4 3 0 2 1 1 2-3 0-0 0-0 7 Lester Quinones 6 1 4 1 0 0 1-2 1-2 3-4 10 Gui Santos DNP Moses Moody DNP

Utah Jazz player stats

Collin Sexton and Keyonte George had the best two-way impact for the Utah Jazz. They also led the team in scoring with the former getting 35 points while the latter had 33. Lauri Markannen went 6-for-23 but hit a few key shots that made the game interesting.

Here are the Jazz's game player stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- John Collins 18 13 2 1 1 1 8-14 1-3 1-1 0 Lauri Markkanen 20 14 3 0 0 1 6-23 4-11 4-4 +8 Walker Kessler 4 6 2 1 1 1 1-2 0-1 2-2 +1 Collin Sexton 35 3 9 1 1 3 10-18 3-8 12-13 +15 Keyonte George 33 2 6 3 0 2 11-22 9-16 2-3 +7 Taylor Hendricks 3 3 0 2 0 2 1-1 1-1 0-0 -12 Jordan Clarkson 13 2 9 0 0 3 3-8 1-5 6-7 -12 Talen Horton-Tucker 3 0 1 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 -9 Kris Dunn 8 5 1 2 0 3 2-3 2-3 2-2 -13 Luka Samanic DNP Brice Sensabaugh DNP Otto Porter Jr. DNP Omer Yurtseven DNP Kira Lewis Jr. DNP