Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 13, 2024

The red-hot Golden State Warriors were on the road to take on the Utah Jazz for the first of four meetings between the two teams. Steph Curry and his teammates were looking to extend a four-game winning streak and their seventh in eight games. The Dubs were hyped up to face the Jazz following their thrilling 113-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Utah, which has been solid all year long at home, kept in step with the star-studded Warriors in the first half. The Jazz trailed 63-55 after the first 24 minutes of the game. Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen carried the cudgels for the hosts.

The Golden State Warriors, however, couldn’t be denied. They methodically pushed their advantage over the Utah Jazz after the third quarter. Golden State held a 93-80 edge with a full period left to play.

The last quarter was when the Dubs began to run away from the Jazz. Once the lead ballooned to 22, both teams emptied their benches. The Warriors walked away with a 129-107 victory and improved their record to 26-25, while Utah dropped to 26-28.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz game player stats

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Steph Curry had another superb game, finishing with 25 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Klay Thompson had his best game in roughly two weeks. Golden State's shooting guard had a team-high 26 points on 11-for-19 shooting. Draymond Green flirted with a triple-double and ended up with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Here are the Warriors' player stats:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 12 9 8 1 1 1 Jonathan Kuminga 14 2 0 0 1 3 Andrew Wiggins 17 2 0 1 0 1 Steph Curry 25 6 10 3 1 1 Klay Thompson 26 6 2 0 0 1 Dario Saric 0 3 1 0 0 0 Kevon Looney 0 4 2 0 0 0 Trayce Jackson-Davis 11 4 1 0 1 0 Gui Santos 3 2 0 1 0 0 Gary Payton II 11 2 2 0 0 1 Moses Moody 0 5 0 0 0 0 Lester Quinones 0 2 2 1 0 1 Brandin Podziemski 10 4 3 1 0 4

Utah Jazz game player stats

Six Jazz players hit at least 11 points but still could not overcome the Warriors. Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson had 22 points apiece, while Lauri Markkanen followed them with 19. Walker Kessler filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- John Collins 11 7 5 0 1 3 Lauri Markkanen 19 5 0 1 0 1 Walker Kessler 11 9 1 2 4 2 Collin Sexton 22 6 4 0 0 2 Keyonte George 5 1 4 0 0 2 Luka Samanic 0 1 0 0 0 0 Taylor Hendricks 0 4 0 0 1 2 Brice Sensabaugh 0 1 0 0 0 1 Omer Yurtseven 2 1 0 0 0 0 Jordan Clarkson 22 4 1 0 1 1 Kira Lewis Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Talen Horton-Tucker 13 3 4 2 0 2 Kris Dunn 2 2 3 3 0 1

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz game player ratings

