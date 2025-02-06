Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz player stats and box score (Feb. 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough loss on Wednesday night, falling to the struggling Utah Jazz in their first game after sending Andrew Wiggins to Miami in exchange for Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors were leading 122-111 with just three minutes remaining, but the Jazz made a strong comeback. The pivotal moment came when Walker Kessler blocked Draymond Green, leading to a Keyonte George 3-pointer that gave the Jazz the lead.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 31 points, while George contributed 26 off the bench. Kessler had a standout performance, recording 15 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks, while Isaiah Collier and John Collins added 20 and 19 points, respectively.

For the Warriors, Steph Curry topped the scoring with 32 points on 12-for-31 shooting, and Brandin Podziemski added 29 points. Buddy Hield also contributed 18 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz box score

Golden State Warriors player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Brandin Podziemski 39:44 29 6 4 8 18 44.4 3 10 30.0 10 13 76.9 1 5 1 0 1 3 -3 Draymond Green 34:15 7 4 9 2 7 28.6 0 4 0.0 3 4 75.0 0 4 2 0 3 3 -13 Quinten Post 24:45 10 7 3 5 9 55.6 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 4 0 0 0 1 -9 Buddy Hield 31:22 18 3 2 7 14 50.0 4 8 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 1 1 0 2 -12 Stephen Curry 34:44 32 1 7 12 31 38.7 6 18 33.3 2 2 100 0 1 0 1 3 2 -21 Gary Payton II 13:35 9 1 1 4 6 66.7 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 1 0 6 4 Kevon Looney 23:01 6 10 3 2 5 40.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 7 3 1 1 1 1 6 Gui Santos 10:30 4 0 0 1 1 100 1 1 100 1 2 50.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Pat Spencer 14:19 7 4 4 3 6 50.0 0 1 0.0 1 2 50.0 1 3 0 0 1 4 5 Jackson Rowe 13:45 6 5 0 2 3 66.7 2 3 66.7 0 2 0.0 0 5 1 0 0 2 17 TOTALS 128 57 33 46 100 46.0 17 48 35.4 19 27 70.4 12 29 6 4 9 24 -

Utah Jazz player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Svi Mykhailiuk 23:08 10 5 4 3 8 37.5 2 6 33.3 2 3 66.7 0 5 0 0 0 0 2 John Collins 30:13 19 5 2 7 15 46.7 0 3 0.0 5 6 83.3 0 5 1 2 3 1 19 Walker Kessler 35:33 15 18 2 7 9 77.8 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 8 10 0 3 4 4 15 Jordan Clarkson 33:10 31 4 5 10 19 52.6 5 8 62.5 6 6 100 1 3 0 0 1 2 17 Isaiah Collier 34:28 20 6 11 9 18 50.0 0 5 0.0 2 2 100 2 4 1 0 1 2 9 Brice Sensabaugh 11:54 0 0 0 0 3 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 0 3 -7 Keyonte George 30:30 26 3 6 8 13 61.5 4 8 50.0 6 8 75.0 0 3 2 0 1 4 0 Micah Potter 17:47 3 4 0 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 0 1 1 -16 Kyle Filipowski 12:27 4 3 0 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 0 0 1 2 -14 Johnny Juzang 10:50 3 0 0 1 3 33.3 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 4 -10 TOTALS 131 54 30 48 92 52.2 13 37 35.1 22 27 81.5 12 36 5 5 12 23 -

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Game recap

Trade partners clashed in Wednesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz, just after the multi-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area and Andrew Wiggins to Miami, with Utah acting as a facilitator by acquiring Dennis Schroder.

But before any trade impacts could be felt, there was a game to play. A tightly contested first quarter ended with the Jazz leading 28-25, thanks to nine points from Jordan Clarkson and eight from John Collins, offsetting Brandin Podziemski’s 10-point effort.

In the second quarter, Steph Curry stepped up, scoring eight points to lead the Warriors’ charge, while Podziemski chipped in seven. Golden State outscored Utah by five in the period, heading into halftime with a 58-56 advantage.

At the break, Podziemski led all Warriors scorers with 17 points, while Curry added 12. John Collins and Keyonte George paced the Jazz with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The third quarter saw Utah slightly outscore the Warriors 31-29, setting up an exciting finish.

In the fourth, Steph Curry made a jumper and a layup to give the Warriors a 126-122 lead, but Jordan Clarkson responded with two free throws to cut it to a one-possession game.

The Warriors ran a two-man game with Curry and Draymond Green, and Curry found Green wide open in the paint, but Walker Kessler came up with a crucial block, leading to a Keyonte George 3-pointer, giving the Jazz a 127-126 lead.

Free throws followed at both ends, with the Jazz holding on to win after a late turnover by the Warriors.

