Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz player stats and box score (Feb. 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough loss on Wednesday night, falling to the struggling Utah Jazz in their first game after sending Andrew Wiggins to Miami in exchange for Jimmy Butler.
The Warriors were leading 122-111 with just three minutes remaining, but the Jazz made a strong comeback. The pivotal moment came when Walker Kessler blocked Draymond Green, leading to a Keyonte George 3-pointer that gave the Jazz the lead.
Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 31 points, while George contributed 26 off the bench. Kessler had a standout performance, recording 15 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks, while Isaiah Collier and John Collins added 20 and 19 points, respectively.
For the Warriors, Steph Curry topped the scoring with 32 points on 12-for-31 shooting, and Brandin Podziemski added 29 points. Buddy Hield also contributed 18 points.
Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Game recap
Trade partners clashed in Wednesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz, just after the multi-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area and Andrew Wiggins to Miami, with Utah acting as a facilitator by acquiring Dennis Schroder.
But before any trade impacts could be felt, there was a game to play. A tightly contested first quarter ended with the Jazz leading 28-25, thanks to nine points from Jordan Clarkson and eight from John Collins, offsetting Brandin Podziemski’s 10-point effort.
In the second quarter, Steph Curry stepped up, scoring eight points to lead the Warriors’ charge, while Podziemski chipped in seven. Golden State outscored Utah by five in the period, heading into halftime with a 58-56 advantage.
At the break, Podziemski led all Warriors scorers with 17 points, while Curry added 12. John Collins and Keyonte George paced the Jazz with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The third quarter saw Utah slightly outscore the Warriors 31-29, setting up an exciting finish.
In the fourth, Steph Curry made a jumper and a layup to give the Warriors a 126-122 lead, but Jordan Clarkson responded with two free throws to cut it to a one-possession game.
The Warriors ran a two-man game with Curry and Draymond Green, and Curry found Green wide open in the paint, but Walker Kessler came up with a crucial block, leading to a Keyonte George 3-pointer, giving the Jazz a 127-126 lead.
Free throws followed at both ends, with the Jazz holding on to win after a late turnover by the Warriors.
