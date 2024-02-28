Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 27, 2024

The Golden State Warriors -Washington Wizards game at Capital One Arena had an enticing first half. The Wizards surprisingly kept it close after taking a two-point lead in the first quarter. Steph Curry went scoreless in the first half of play, which proved critical to the Wizards staying close to the Warriors total. The half ended with the Warriors leading 60-58.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul returned and had a solid impact off the bench. The veteran guard wasn't efficient with scoring, but he ensured the others benefitted from his playmaking. Paul was +10 at halftime.

The Warriors didn't look as solid to start the game, but a midway surge in the second quarter allowed them to get back and take the lead. Jonathan Kuminga, Klay Thompson and Paul proved critical in that second-quarter run.

The Warriors went in with a 10-man rotation for this game. Moses Moody started for Andrew Wiggins, a late scratch, citing personal reasons. Meanwhile, the Wizards also played with a 10-man rotation. Ex-Warrior Jordan Poole continued coming off the bench despite rookie Bilal Coulibaly's absence. Landry Shamet started for him.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards game player stats and box scores for February 27

Golden State Warriors player stats and box at halftime

The Warriors started Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Klay Thompson and Chris Paul were the most used players off the bench.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Moses Moody 6 1 1 0 0 0 2-3 2-3 0-0 -1 Jonathan Kuminga 12 1 3 0 0 0 6-7 0-0 0-0 -1 Draymond Green 4 3 4 0 0 1 1-2 1-1 1-2 -9 Brandin Podziemski 7 1 1 2 0 1 3-7 1-1 0-0 3 Steph Curry 0 3 3 0 0 1 0-7 0-6 0-0 -8 Gary Payton II 7 2 2 2 0 1 3-6 1-1 0-0 -1 Klay Thompson 8 0 0 0 0 2 3-5 2-4 0-0 -3 Chris Paul 6 4 4 3 0 2 2-4 2-3 0-0 10 Kevon Looney 2 1 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 5 Dario Saric 3 0 0 0 0 1 1-3 1-2 0-0 9 Trayce Jackson-Davis 5 2 2 0 1 0 2-2 0-0 1-2 6

Washington Wizards player stats and box score at halftime

The Wizards started Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Marvin Bagley III, Landry Shamet and Tyus Jones. Jordan Poole and Richaun Holmes were the most used players off the bench.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Corey Kispert 9 2 2 0 2 2 4-6 1-3 0-0 8 Kyle Kuzma 15 3 1 0 1 2 7-10 1-2 0-0 4 Marvin Bagley III 9 2 2 0 1 1 3-4 1-1 2-2 5 Landry Shamet 8 0 1 0 0 0 3-7 2-6 0-0 -10 Tyus Jones 6 3 8 0 0 1 2-3 1-2 1-1 5 Jordan Poole 8 1 4 1 0 4 3-9 2-3 0-0 4 Richaun Holmes 1 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 -7 Johnny Davis 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Eugene Omoruyi 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Jared Butler 2 0 2 0 0 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 -9