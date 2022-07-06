“They have another wave of great, great young players about to introduce themselves to this great nation” - Colin Cowherd says the Golden State Warriors are “about as well run as a professional sports team could be”

Over the past decade, the Golden State Warriors have established themselves as one of the best teams in professional sports. As a result, they recently topped Colin Cowherd's list of the most well-run professional sports teams.

While some have been critical of the Golden State Warriors during their run of success, winning four championships and reaching six finals is a rare feat.

Only nine teams in NBA history have made six or more finals appearances, and the Warriors have done so in eight years.

During a recent segment on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Cowherd crowned the Golden State Warriors his best-running American sports team.

"The Warriors. I don't think they have a weakness. From drafting, developing a culture. Some of it begins and ends with Steph Curry, but the fact they won pre-KD, with KD, post-KD."

When Kevin Durant joined the Warriors, some criticized them for adding one of the best players to the team with the best record in NBA history. Still, Steph Curry and the Warriors won the championship before and after Durant's time.

Teams like the Miami Heat have had more sustained success this century, but the Warriors' peak has been impressive. Colin Cowherd was incredibly impressed with the Warriors because he did not think they would win this year.

"I didn't think they'd win this year. I thought they were too young in certain spots and too old and expensive in others. I think they're about as well run as a professional sports team could be."

Given that the Golden State Warriors spent the most money by a significant margin, winning a championship was not too crazy. Still, the team dealt with several injuries that could have stopped the team from winning the title.

While winning the most recent championship played a sizeable role in Cowherd's rankings, he had Golden State No. 1 because of their potential.

According to Colin Cowherd, the Golden State Warriors have the potential to remain the most well-run team.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody could keep the Warriors dynasty rolling.

For the Golden State Warriors, the dynasty has been so impressive because of the contributions of their homegrown talent. Three members of the dynasty have been there for every championship and a fourth member for three of the four.

While that core is a critical part of the dynasty, Colin Cowherd believes the next core could be great.

"We really haven't seen potentially, we haven't seen Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman. They have three young players that are coveted on the market if they were willing to part with them.

"They could get a lot in return so they have another wave of great, great young players about to introduce themselves to this great nation."

If the Golden State Warriors can be as successful with their next generation of stars, the team could be among the best-run groups ever.

