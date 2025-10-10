  • home icon
"Golfing ain't no joke" - Ex-Timberwolves lottery pick takes dig at LeBron James' sciatica injury after "Second Decision" stunt

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 10, 2025 04:11 GMT
Ex-Timberwolves lottery pick takes dig at LeBron James
Ex-Timberwolves lottery pick takes dig at LeBron James' sciatica injury after "Second Decision" stunt. (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James is set to miss around three to four weeks after being diagnosed with sciatica. James' injury came after "The Second Decision," which wasn't about his retirement but an ad campaign for an alcoholic drink. The LA Lakers superstar gets trolled by Rashad McCants, who insinuated that the injury was caused by golf.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Minnesota Timberwolves lottery pick took a shot at James. McCants attributed the sciatica to "The King" finding his love for golf in the offseason. James' swing needs help, but he's proud of his improvements.

"The Second Decision!!!! 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 Golfing ain’t no joke…. 🤷🏾‍♂️," McCants tweeted.
ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell told Dave McMenamin that sciatica is the irritation, inflammation or compression of the sciatic nerve. It will affect the lower spine, glute muscles, hamstrings, legs and feet. Recovery time depends on finding out the source of the sciatica.

Coach JJ Redick told reporters that LeBron James has his own timeline and won't get cleared until he has fully recovered. ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier this week that James might miss the entire preseason due to his glute issue, with opening night as his target return.

However, the current timeline of three to four weeks means that the four-time MVP will miss at least one week of the regular season. He's set to break the NBA record for most seasons played at 23.

Why does LeBron James love golf?

Why does LeBron James love golf? (Photo: IMAGN)
Why does LeBron James love golf? (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the biggest headlines of the offseason was LeBron James finally playing golf. James went viral this past summer for his bad golf swing, but he was welcomed with open arms by many of his peers who love the sport, like Steph Curry and Austin Reaves.

Speaking on Complex's 360 With Speedy last month in China, James was asked why he fell in love with golf.

"It's hard as sh*t, that's exactly why," James said. "I wanted a challenge, man, and I just like being uncomfortable. There's something that's, it's fun too, but it's like golf is one of the few places where I don’t get bothered as much. I can go out on the green, me and my friends, we go out, we don't get bothered."

Despite finding a new hobby, some fans expressed concern about his future because enjoying golf at age 40 meant the end of his career was near. He didn't announce his retirement on "The Second Decision," but it's closer now than ever.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Edited by Juan Paolo David
