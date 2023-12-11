“Golfing with my brother”: Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen reunite for tee time.

Dwyane Wade has been hitting the links during his retirement, as the Hall of Famer loves to golf. He once again posted stories on his Instagram from the course. This time, he had some famous company: his former teammate Ray Allen.

The two NBA champions were seen golfing together in videos posted on Wade’s IG stories. There was no location tagged but there were plenty of palm trees, so perhaps California or Florida. Wade's family moved from Miami to the LA area a few years ago after Florida’s government passed an anti-transgender legislation. The ruling hit Wade hard as his daughter Zaya Wade came out as a transgender in 2020.

Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen on the golf course.

The Instagram video was short but showed both players trading advice. The two seem to have maintained a strong connection after their playing days, given Wade’s caption to the post.

“Golfing with my brother Ray Allen,” Dwyane Wade wrote.

Wade seems to be enjoying social media as he has lately posted most of his life events and travels on the gram. Wade also posted videos of his time golfing while on a trip to Hawaii last month.

Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen connection

Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen have maintained their bond after playing together for the Miami Heat.

The two were on the Heat from 2012-14. Allen joined the famed “Big Three” Heat team for the last two years of their four-year run.

Allen helped Wade and Miami win the NBA title in 2013. Allen hit one of the biggest shots in NBA history to complete an incredible comeback for Miami in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Heat were down three points with 5.2 seconds left when Allen hit a 3 to force overtime and keep the Heat’s season alive. Miami was down 10 points late in the third quarter before storming back. Miami then won 103-100 and forced a Game 7.

Miami won Game 7 to claim the title. It was Allen’s second championship, while it was Wade’s third.

Allen come back to Miami for one more season in 2013-14 before retiring in 2014. He and Wade fell short in the finals, losing against the same Spurs they beat the year before. LeBron James, of course, then went back to his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the famed Heatles era was over.

Ray Allen and Dwyane Wade are both in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as two of the greatest shooting guards of all time. Now, they appear to be taking those legendary skills to the tee box.