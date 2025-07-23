  • home icon
  "Gonna be an All-Star" - $32,000,000 Mavericks defensive stopper makes feelings clear on Cooper Flagg's ceiling

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 23, 2025 04:26 GMT
$32,000,000 Mavericks defensive stopper makes feelings clear on Cooper Flagg's ceiling.

A top Dallas Mavericks player couldn't help but hype Cooper Flagg and his ceiling ahead of his first NBA season. Max Christie was excited to tell Mavs fans what they can expect from the number one pick out of Duke. Christie raved about Flagg's potential and future for the franchise.

Speaking to reporters after the Mavs Academy Hoop Camp on Tuesday, Christie was asked about his thoughts on Flagg. The rookie was limited to just two games in the NBA Summer League, but the former LA Lakers had nothing but praise for the 18-year-old forward.

"Cooper’s great," Christie said, according to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. "You guys are gonna be very excited to watch him. You should be. He’s so young, he's 18. (I'm) working out with him.
The Mavs guard added:

"He's got that drive to him, for sure. He's gonna be good. He's gonna be an All-Star eventually in this league, hopefully, if he continues to work the way he does. He's got all the tools, he's got the mindset. He's going to be great for us."
In two Summer League games, Cooper Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He still needs to improve his shooting, but he's ready for the NBA and could contribute immediately as a starter for the Dallas Mavericks.

With Kyrie Irving out injured, possibly for the majority of the season, D'Angelo Russell should get the starting gig alongside Klay Thompson. Flagg and Anthony Davis are the forwards, while Daniel Gafford will likely be the starting center.

The Mavs' bench boasts plenty of depth with the $32 million man Max Christie, corner specialist P.J. Washington and the impactful big man Dereck Lively II. They also have Caleb Martin, Dante Exum, Naji Marshall and Jaden Hardy.

Cooper Flagg wanted to play another Summer League game

Cooper Flagg wanted to play another Summer League game.
The Dallas Mavericks shut down Cooper Flagg after just two Summer League games as a customary precaution for the number one pick. However, it seemed like Flagg wanted to play one more game and asked the Mavs' coaching staff for it.

According to Spotrac's Keith Smith, Flagg insisted on suiting up for a third game to prove that his 31-point outing against the San Antonio Spurs "wasn't a fluke." Of course, the Mavs front office said no, though they loved the competitiveness from their prized rookie.

Training camp is set for September, with the preseason scheduled to start on October 2.

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

