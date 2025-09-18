"Gonna be the biggest Jokic hater ever" - NBA fans react to ex-Nuggets coach Michael Malone signing media deal with ESPN

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 18, 2025 04:04 GMT
NBA fans react to ex-Nuggets coach Michael Malone signing media deal with ESPN. (Photo: IMAGN)
NBA fans react to ex-Nuggets coach Michael Malone signing media deal with ESPN. (Photo: IMAGN)

Former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has signed a deal with ESPN and will be part of "NBA Countdown" for the 2025-26 season. Fans reacted to the news online, with some even believing that Malone might start hating on his former team and Nikola Jokic.

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro announced Malone's signing on Tuesday at Front Office Sports' Tuned In Summit, as per Ben Axelrod of Awful Announcing. The one-time NBA champion coach was fired by the Nuggets a few games before the end of the regular season in April. He joined ESPN during the playoffs as a part-time analyst.

The lineup for "NBA Countdown" for the upcoming season is unclear, with a handful of combinations for ABC and ESPN broadcasts. Axelrod opined that Malone could get Richard Jefferson's slot since the former NBA player has been promoted to a full-time in-game analyst. Jefferson will call the big games alongside Mike Breen.

While there were plenty of coaching openings following the 2024-25 season, Michael Malone wasn't hired despite being linked to plenty of teams like the New York Knicks.

With Malone now part of the media, fans are anticipating the things he might say about the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic.

Here are some of the comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Michael Malone was in charge of the Denver Nuggets for nearly 10 seasons, leading them to six straight playoff appearances from 2018 to 2024. The Nuggets were also going to the postseason before he got fired with three games left in the regular season.

Malone was at the helm when the Nuggets won their first-ever NBA championship in 2023. Nikola Jokic turned into a superstar once the coach and the franchise gave their full support to him to be the guy.

What did Michael Malone say about Nikola Jokic that went viral?

After the OKC Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals last season, Michael Malone seemingly took a shot at Nikola Jokic. Malone called Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the MVP despite coaching "The Joker" for the majority of the regular season.

"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he showed why he's the MVP. He took over in the second half and did so in a very efficient manner," Malone said.

Malone's comments didn't sit well with Nuggets fans, prompting the former coach to address his remarks the following day. He clarified that Jokic would get his MVP vote if he had one, while also calling Denver his home.

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
