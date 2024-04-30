"Gonna fire Vogel for being rational": NBA fans berate Suns FO for not signing point guard despite Frank Vogel's demands

The Phoenix Suns' postseason run ended up being cut short yesterday by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round with a 4-0 sweep finish.

Interestingly, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes revealed on the "Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" that Suns coach Frank Vogel's preference for a point guard was shut down by the team's front office.

There were some questions raised about the Suns' offensive process due to their lack of a proper floor general on the court, which resulted in stagnant possessions and overreliance on one-on-one shotmaking. Despite the potential seen in the Suns' "Big 3," the team-up ended up coming flat.

"I know he wanted a point guard on that roster," Haynes said, "and the front office believed that bringing a point guard over would take the ball out of the hands of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant..."

With how the Suns have looked all season, especially in the NBA Playoffs, several fans couldn't help but share their reactions to Haynes' comments.

"They're going to fire Vogel for being rational."

Meanwhile, X user EmbiidFAM (@slidecuh) commented about the Phoenix Suns' front office acquiring Isaiah Thomas.

"N***** gave him Isaiah Thomas instead," the fan posted.

Another user pointed out the front office's decision to acquire Bradley Beal instead of figuring out their point guard situation.

"But instead they thought Beal was the answer," the fan posted.

Similarly, people questioned if Phoenix even has any tradeable assets for a floor general.

"Do they even have any assets to trade for a point guard?" the fan asked.

X user MistaCoo' (@Mistacoo) highlighted that Phoenix already had a point guard in Chris Paul last season but is now in a troubling spot regarding Beal's contract with the team moving forward.

"They had a point guard but they traded him for Beal. Now they're stuck with Beal's contract. Chris Paul would have taken them further than where they ended up," the fan posted.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen how the team's front office will address their bevy of concerns heading into next season.

Phoenix Suns coach talked about the "disappointing" feeling of getting swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs

Following the 122-116 Game 4 loss, Suns coach Frank Vogel pointed out the disappointing feeling of getting swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, especially considering Minessota Timberwolves' records in their last meetups, per The Washington Post's Ben Golliver.

"It's disappointing," Vogel said. "There's no other way to put it. There's no worse professional feeling in the world than getting swept in the playoffs. I've never been a part of it. I feel pretty low right now."

In the elimination game, Phoenix managed to shoot 51.4%, including 38.5% from 3-point range.

However, they struggled to slow down Anthony Edwards' 40-point performance (13-of-23 shooting, including 7-of-13 from 3-point range) as well as to get enough defensive stops in the fourth quarter.

Known for being a defensive-minded coach, Vogel's unit struggled to match the Timberwolves' defensive tenacity as well as stay connected on the court at that end.

