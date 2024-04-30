"Gonna get me fined": Bam Adebayo holds back on questionable flagrant foul on Jayson Tatum

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo was called for a flagrant foul on Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum late in Monday's 102-88 Game 4 first-round playoff loss. However, Adebayo seemingly disagreed with the call postgame, opting not to discuss it to avoid a fine.

With Miami trailing 91-78 with 5:04 remaining, Tatum attempted a 3-pointer after a foul call. Despite the blown whistle, Adebayo stepped in to defend the dead-ball play, undercutting the five-time All-Star.

Tatum landed on Adebayo's foot and twisted his left ankle, falling to the floor and writhing around in pain. The three-time All-Star was subsequently called for a flagrant 1 foul. Meanwhile, Celtics big man Al Horford picked up a technical foul for shoving Adebayo as he ran over to defend his teammate.

Tatum remained in the contest, with Boston cruising to a 14-point road victory after leading by as many as 28 points. After the game, Adebayo was asked about the officials' explanation for their flagrant foul call. He expressed confusion with their decision, opting not to go in-depth to avoid being penalized.

“I don’t even know, dawg," Adebayo said. "We’re just gonna move on from that. You’re gonna get me fined.”

Fortunately for Boston, Jayson Tatum seemingly avoided an injury, with Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla noting that he was "fine" postgame.

Following their Game 4 victory, Tatum and Co. lead the Heat 3-1 heading back home. They will look to close out Miami during Wednesday's Game 5 clash in Boston.

Jayson Tatum downplays Bam Adebayo's Game 4 flagrant foul

Jayson Tatum didn't appear overly concerned about Bam Adebayo's Game 4 flagrant foul, as he downplayed the incident postgame.

Tatum noted that he initially felt pain after landing on Adebayo's foot, but it wasn't severe enough for him to exit the game.

"Didn't feel good at first, but I don't want to make it a bigger deal than what it is," Tatum said. "I wasn't tripping, moved on, kept playing and worried about the rest of the game."

The 26-year-old was also asked what he thought about Al Horford defending him. Despite the incident being relatively minor, Tatum expressed gratitude for the 17-year veteran having his back.

"That's the OG," Tatum said. "We're all on the team together, we're all brothers. So, right or wrong, you gotta ride with your brother, and that's what we do."

Despite his off-shooting night (35.7% shooting) in Game 4, Tatum is the Celtics' leading scorer through four playoff games, averaging 23.3 points per game. He will attempt to get back on track on Wednesday, with a chance to eliminate Adebayo and the Heat.

