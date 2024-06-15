"Gonna be my last year"- Charles Barkley announces he's retiring from TV job after next season regardless of TNT's future with NBA 

Charles Barkley has announced his retirement from TV as the Hall of Famer said the 2024-25 NBA season will be his last. Barkley's shocking revelation came amid reports around the league's media rights negotiations that suggest TNT will no longer be one of the broadcast partners of the NBA. TNT has another year left on its contract, which Barkley said would be his last.

"You guys have been great to me for 24 years and I just want to say thank you to my entire NBA family, I love you guys," Barkley said on NBA TV's post-game show after Friday's NBA Finals Game 4.

"There's been a lot of noise around our network (TNT), the last few months, and I just want to say, I've talked to all the other networks, but I ain't going nowhere other than TNT," Barkley added. "But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year's gonna be my last year on television."

According to the Wall Street Journal's Jun. 5 report, the league has reached a deal that could generate $76 billion in the next 11 years with NBC, ESPN and Amazon.com. However, TNT will reportedly have the right to match the deal with a third party, which keeps their hopes alive of continuing their partnership beyond 25 years with the NBA.

However, Charles Barkley will not be a part of TNT's "Inside The NBA." He clarified his stance on retiring regardless of what happens with the media rights deal.

Charles Barkley hopes NBA stays with TNT beyond next season, names his replacements

Charles Barkley has no intentions of continuing his TV career beyond next season. However, he hopes TNT secures their new deal with the NBA. Barkley clarified he is not planning to sign elsewhere. He also named his potential replacements if TNT keeps its deal intact with the league beyond his last season.

"Imma pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith]."

Crawford and Carter have appeared on TNT's "Inside The NBA" show numerous times as first-choice proxies. They have a great rapport with the rest of the cast, including Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith.

However, it's safe to say fans might not witness the spark the "Inside Guys" had with Charles Barkley on the show. The fandom of the show has been critical of the NBA amid reports of not negotiating a new deal, as that means the end of "Inside The NBA" unless one of the potential new broadcasters higher the team and has a version of their show.