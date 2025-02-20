"Gonna make fun of him the whole life": $276,122,630 superstar playfully roasts Russell Westbrook, vows to secure triple-double record

Russell Westbrook was playfully roasted by his teammate Nikola Jokic on Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets superstar's 30th birthday.

The Nuggets' account on X (formerly Twitter) posted several clips from the team's practice. In one video, several Nuggets players and coach Michael Malone shared birthday wishes for their star center.

Toward the end of the video, Jokic shared his 30th birthday wish, joking that he aims to break Westbrook's triple-double record so he can tease the guard for the rest of their lives. A fan page on X, Beastbrook, shared a snippet of the interaction.

"I’m looking forward to break his (Westbrook's) record in triple-doubles," Jokic said. "And then I’m gonna make fun of him the whole life."

Russell Westbrook, the 2017 NBA MVP, holds the league record for most career triple-doubles with 202. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson ranks second with 181, while Jokic is third with 155

Westbrook and Robertson are the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season. Robertson accomplished the feat once in 1962, while Westbrook did it four times (2017-19, 2021).

Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, is on pace to become the third player to do so, averaging 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists this season.

Jokic is in the second year of his five-year, $276.1 million contract, per Spotrac. "The Joker" signed the supermax extension in 2022, which was the largest contract in NBA history at the time.

Nikola Jokic on chemistry with Russell Westbrook: "It's experience"

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic credited Russell Westbrook's experience as the key to their on-court chemistry this season. Westbrook, now in his 17th season, joined the Denver Nuggets last July.

Jokic told reporters during Sunday's All-Star Game that he and Westbrook have developed a strong understanding of each other's play style.

"It's experience," Jokic said. "I think it's learning to play with each other, kind of knowing each other, and wanting to play with each other."

Russell Westbrook has carved out a key role in coach Michael Malone's rotation. The 36-year-old primarily comes off the bench but has also started occasionally. In 27 starts, Denver has a 19-8 record.

Westbrook has played in 48 games this season, averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals on 47.7% shooting. However, the guard has been sidelined since Jan. 31 due to a hamstring injury. Several reports have indicated he will be available for the Nuggets' first game after the All-Star break.

Denver (36-19) sit third in the competitive Western Conference and entered the break on an eight-game winning streak. They return to action Thursday, aiming to extend their streak as they host the Charlotte Hornets.

