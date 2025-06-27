"Gonna have to sit out" - Jay Bilas warns Ace Bailey of making an issue of Jazz move after no immediate press conference

The Utah Jazz selected Ace Bailey with the fifth pick in the 2025 NBA draft out of Rutgers. Bailey made headlines before the draft by not working out with any team, while his agent reportedly told a team in the top five not to draft him. College basketball analyst Jay Bilas warns Bailey about his next move that could affect his future.

Speaking on Day 2 of the draft, the ESPN crew of Bilas, Malika Andrews, Bob Myers, Brian Windhorst and Bobby Marks discussed what's going on with Bailey and the Jazz. There was no immediate press conference scheduled for incoming rookies in Utah, so that's something that needs to be monitored.

Bilas explained that it's odd for the Jazz not to hold a press conference while also pointing out that Bailey will have to sit out if he wants to make his situation a huge issue. However, the veteran analyst thinks that it's not the best decision to make for a player without any NBA experience.

"It's odd not showing up right after your draft day, there's usually a press conference the next day, everybody flies in, so it's unusual," Bilas said. "If he wants to make an issue of this, he's gonna have to sit out, and I'm not sure if that's the right for a young player to do."

Brian Windhorst added that the Utah Jazz are expecting Ace Bailey, and their other first-round pick, Walter Clayton Jr., to be with the team on Monday to prepare for the Summer League. Bobby Marks added that the Jazz could offer Bailey his rookie contract worth $40 million to gain his draft rights.

Ace Bailey comments on being drafted by the Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey comments on being drafted by the Utah Jazz. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to ESPN after getting drafted by the Utah Jazz, Ace Bailey explained that he's not responsible for the rumors of him not wanting to play there. Bailey added that he's looking forward to going to Utah for the first time.

"I fit in good because we all young, so we all got a lot to learn," Bailey said. "We can play with each other, get to know each other, how we play, how we fit in, what works. And then also, I don’t know a lot about Utah, but I’m learning as we go. I know it’s cold and it’s hot. It gets cold and it gets hot here. Gotta find me a place with a good a good heater."

The Jazz are in rebuilding mode, so Bailey fits in with their current plans. However, it will be interesting to see if he signs with the team or not.

