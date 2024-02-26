"Gonna unleash a different Poole Party" - Jordan Poole Only Fans rumors has NBA fans going wild

Washington Wizards interim coach Brian Keefe removed Jordan Poole from the team’s starting lineup leading into the game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Poole had been a mainstay in the first five for the entire season before Keefe decided to bench him. Rookie Bilal Coulibaly has taken his place among the starters.

Keefe’s move was deemed by most analysts as something former coach Wes Unseld Jr. should have done a long time ago. The Wizards have become the NBA’s favorite punchline when it comes to lethargic effort on defense with Poole as the poster boy of ineptitude. This month, his offense has been as bad as his defense, forcing Keefe to bench him.

NBA Centel, a troll site on X (formerly Twitter), couldn’t resist making fun of Jordan Poole by claiming the player is opening an OnlyFans page. It didn’t take long for fans to react to the ribbing:

"Gonna unleash a different Poole Party"

The Washington Wizards are 0-10 this month leading into Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They are the only team that hasn’t won a game in February. The 147-106 loss to the OKC Thunder on Friday dropped their record to 9-47. Washington is just one game ahead of the Detroit Pistons (8-48) for the worst win-loss slate in the league.

Jordan Poole’s poor showing this month is a big reason for the Wizards’ struggles. He is averaging 12.3 points on 30.1% shooting, including 26.5% from deep. Wes Unseld Jr. gave him a long leash despite his poor effort on defense because he was a threat to score. Once his offense faltered, the coach had no choice but to bench him.

Jordan Poole does not need an OnlyFans page due to a four-year, $128 million contract

The Golden State Warriors signed Jordan Poole to a massive four-year, $128 million deal in October 2022. Before the new contract kicked in, the Dubs traded him to the Washington Wizards where he was supposed to be the face of the franchise.

With the way he has been playing, some executives have reportedly called his contract one of the worst in the NBA. Poole’s deal also includes incentives worth up to $17 million. Playing at least 65 games in one season will already add more to his salary. He needs to play just 10 more games this season to get that incentive.

“JP” does not need an OnlyFans page to bolster his income. He is one of the best-paid young players in the NBA. The deal he originally signed with the Warriors, however, could be his last big contract if he can’t significantly play better.