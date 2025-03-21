"Gonna be some upset seniors": Mark Cuban offers two cents on Donald Trump admin's DOGE data demands

Dating back to before the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, Mark Cuban has spoken out against Donald Trump and Elon Musk on numerous occasions. The Dallas Maverick's minority owner was at it again on Friday, sharing his thoughts on DOGE's latest actions.

While talking about DOGE on X on Wednesday, Cuban gave his thoughts on the new process when it comes to social security. He feels moving everything to an online platform will make the process harder for some to obtain payments. If people aren't able to receive their money, Cuban expects a lot of backlash from the older generation.

"Got to give Doge credit for being the first to cut entitlements," Cuban tweeted. "End telephone support for Social Security, cut dozens of SS offices and make Grandma and Grandpa finally get online to confirm their payments. What an amazing back door way to cut payments! Gonna be some upset seniors at town halls"

This post is just one of many instances where Mark Cuban has expressed his discontent with President Trump and his practices. Prior to the election, the longtime entrepreneur openly supported Kamala Harris and made countless media appearances to try and further spread her message and policies. Cuban also regularly had back-and-forths with Musk online on various topics.

Mark Cuban sounds off on supporter of social security office closings

Mark Cuban's post was met with an array of responses from people on either side of the argument. He ended up responding to one comment, further stating his point about the process becoming harder.

The comment was in support of these closings, as the person said that they feel it will help get some of the corruption out of Social Security. This led to another long post from the Dallas Mavericks owner explaining all the scenarios of how this could go wrong.

Mark Cuban started off by bringing up the fact that people living just off social security might not be able to afford the internet. This creates a big problem, as these people won't be able to go to an office anymore to collect their money. Cuban also mentioned traveling being an issue for the elderly with fewer offices being open across the country.

"We all are good with getting rid of corruption. What corruption does closing dozen of SS offices get rid of," Cuban wrote. "How many seniors who live exclusively off of their SS checks can afford internet?"

"What are people without internet or the ability to travel , or don’t have an office near them supposed to do if they need to reconfirm their bank account ?"

Per the latest reports, 47 social security offices across all 50 states are set to close as part of DOGE's latest actions.

