Many believe the Boston Celtics can finally win their 18th championship this season, including NBA legend Charles Barkley, who even "guarantees" their title hopes. The Celtics are favorites thanks to their offseason moves.

Since the emergence of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have tried their best to be contenders. There have been plenty of chances for the team to win the title, the closest was in 2022, when they went up against the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Boston (15-4) has a real shot at being winners of the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season. Barkley has chosen the Celtics to win it all despite the injury woes of Kristaps Porzingis.

"I'm still not sold on the Timberwolves. That's just my personal opinion," Barkley said. "But I'll say this ... the Celtics are gonna win the championship. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA.

"The Boston Celtics are going to win the championship. … GUARANTEED!

"I will say that makes me nervous, Porzingis is hurt. He gotta be healthy. But I'm still going with the Celtics. I think the additions of Jrue Holiday to go with those two guys and Porzingis, if he can stay healthy. ... He just has to be the best No. 4 in the NBA."

Porzingis is listed as out for their quarterfinal appearance in the NBA In-Season Tournament against the Indiana Pacers. He's missed their last four games, but the Celtics are optimistic that he'll return this week. The Latvian big man is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks this season.

With the big man healthy, the team has a record of 11-4.

Charles Barkley was Dirk Nowitzki's inspiration

Charles Barkley surprised everyone every time he stepped foot on the court. Standing only at 6-foot-6, Barkley dominated the paint as a premier power forward. He lit up the hearts of young fans, which included Dirk Nowitzki, who had the chance to play a game of basketball with the Round Mound of Rebound in 1999.

On the international scene, Barkley wore No. 14, which was the same number the Nowitzki had whenever he suited up for the German national team. During the 1992 Olympics, he saw the 11-time All-Star wear the number. According to the Dallas Mavericks legend, Barkley had been his idol since he was a child, and he decided to honor the legend by wearing the same number.

"I played with No. 14 in Germany. When I actually started playing basketball, I had 11. Then, I saw Charles Barkley wear No. 14 in the Olympics, in 1992 in Barcelona. And I loved Charles at the time as well, so I switched to 14," Nowitzki said. "I wanted to take 14 in Dallas. Robert Pack at that time had got 14, and he did not want to give the number up to a rookie. So, I ended up flipping the number and picking the No. 41."

Now, Dirk's No. 41 has been iconic and easily one of the memorable jersey numbers in the NBA.

