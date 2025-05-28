"Good fit for Luka" - Lakers fans react as 7-foot 'Russian Ivica Zubac' projects to fall at No. 55 in NBA draft 

The LA Lakers' need for a center is no secret in the NBA, and speculation suggests they are eyeing depth through the draft. LA has the 55th pick this year. Rumors indicate the Purple and Gold could even draft up to secure the services of some of the better center prospects entering the NBA.
However, insider Brett Siegel's latest mock draft projection may not require the Lakers to spend more assets to move up in the draft. Siegel projects Russian big man Vladislav Goldin to drop to No. 55. A 7-foot Michigan prospect, Goldin's pro comparison is former Laker Ivica Zubac, one of the best two-way bigs in the league.
Goldin, 24, is coming off a solid season while playing next to Danny Wolf, a consensus first-round pick. Goldin averaged 16.6 points and 7.0 rebounds on 60.7 field goal, 33.3 3-point and 73.1 free throw shooting. He also averaged 1.4 blocks in 27 games.
Goldin looks like an exciting prospect, but his age and limitations defensively could see him slide in the draft in the second round, opening a pathway for LA to acquire him. After learning about the potential of that happening, Lakers fans online shared their two cents.
Lakers' current starter's future decided amid search for new five-man: Report
According to insider Anthony Irwin, the Lakers are unlikely to bring back starting center Jaxson Hayes, who had a breakout season in LA last year. Hayes wasn't at the top of his game until being asked to replace Anthony Davis in the frontline following his departure in the Luka Doncic trade.
Everyone was skeptical about Hayes, but the veteran big man outplayed his contract for a significant stretch between February and March before an injury slowed him down. He had one of the best defensive impacts across the league among centers, which propelled LA to become one of the best defenses in the NBA in that period.
Hayes eventually fell out of the rotation as coach JJ Redick fully placed his faith in the small-ball death lineup before the playoffs. Teams had also figured out the Doncic-Hayes pick-and-roll, which was highly effective when the two first shared the court.
Hayes fits the mold of a vertical lob threat, but his slightly smaller frame and limitations on offense made him a liability in the postseason.
