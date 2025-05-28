"Good fit for Luka" - Lakers fans react as 7-foot 'Russian Ivica Zubac' projects to fall at No. 55 in NBA draft 

The LA Lakers' need for a center is no secret in the NBA, and speculation suggests they are eyeing depth through the draft. LA has the 55th pick this year. Rumors indicate the Purple and Gold could even draft up to secure the services of some of the better center prospects entering the NBA.

Ad

However, insider Brett Siegel's latest mock draft projection may not require the Lakers to spend more assets to move up in the draft. Siegel projects Russian big man Vladislav Goldin to drop to No. 55. A 7-foot Michigan prospect, Goldin's pro comparison is former Laker Ivica Zubac, one of the best two-way bigs in the league.

Goldin, 24, is coming off a solid season while playing next to Danny Wolf, a consensus first-round pick. Goldin averaged 16.6 points and 7.0 rebounds on 60.7 field goal, 33.3 3-point and 73.1 free throw shooting. He also averaged 1.4 blocks in 27 games.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Goldin looks like an exciting prospect, but his age and limitations defensively could see him slide in the draft in the second round, opening a pathway for LA to acquire him. After learning about the potential of that happening, Lakers fans online shared their two cents.

Here's what one fan wrote:

Block @https://x.com/youdontknoflee He’s a really good fit for Luka .

Ad

Another fan rejected the idea of Goldin falling in the draft:

Devin @https://x.com/DevDock I don't think this is real, but it's better than Lakers are looking at a guard.

Ad

One fan said:

Real DEI's in Paris @https://x.com/unibroward4405 Goldin??? Man hell naw

Ad

Another added:

WordSM7th @https://x.com/WordSm7th Naw, that's the wrong Wolverine C... We need Wolf!

Ad

One fan said:

Dean VermeerFan @https://x.com/DNemmly I hope it works out that way. Losing Ivica is at the top of monumental mistakes the Lakers have made.

Ad

Lakers' current starter's future decided amid search for new five-man: Report

According to insider Anthony Irwin, the Lakers are unlikely to bring back starting center Jaxson Hayes, who had a breakout season in LA last year. Hayes wasn't at the top of his game until being asked to replace Anthony Davis in the frontline following his departure in the Luka Doncic trade.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Everyone was skeptical about Hayes, but the veteran big man outplayed his contract for a significant stretch between February and March before an injury slowed him down. He had one of the best defensive impacts across the league among centers, which propelled LA to become one of the best defenses in the NBA in that period.

Hayes eventually fell out of the rotation as coach JJ Redick fully placed his faith in the small-ball death lineup before the playoffs. Teams had also figured out the Doncic-Hayes pick-and-roll, which was highly effective when the two first shared the court.

Hayes fits the mold of a vertical lob threat, but his slightly smaller frame and limitations on offense made him a liability in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More