"Good gracious": Steph Curry wife Ayesha Curry, Cameron Brink and others stunned at Sydel Curry-Lee's latest snaps

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, LA Sparks star Cameron Brink and more, showered praise on Sydel Curry-Lee's new look. Curry-Lee shared some pictures on her Instagram account on Saturday.Steph Curry's sister and former Suns guard Damion Lee's wife wore a brown, sleeveless, deep-cut top over green and beige camo trousers. Sydel's hair was in a curled ponytail, and she completed her look with a brown designer handbag. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSydel used clapping hands, lightning and a sparkle emoji as the caption. Friends and family members dropped comments to express their thoughts on her outfit.&quot;Good gracious 🥹😍&quot; Ayesha wrote.&quot;DAYUUUUMMMMMMM,&quot; Brink commented.&quot;oh hiiiii there,&quot; Seth Curry's wife, Callie, wrote.&quot;There she gooooo😍😍😍,&quot; Bradley Bea's wife, Kamiah, commented.Ayesha Curry, Cameron Brink, and more comment on Sydel Curry's IG post. (Credits: @sydelcurrylee/IG)Sydel and her husband welcomed their third child together in May. Before getting pregnant, she hosted the &quot;Straight to Cam&quot; podcast with Brink.However, since the later stages of her third pregnancy, Sydel shifted her focus to taking care of her children and her family. She has to spend the first few months looking after her newborn alone as Damion is playing basketball in Israel.Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee shares a hilarious reaction to Cameron Brink's postSteph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, had a hilarious reaction to Cameron Brink's Instagram post on Sept. 16. The LA Sparks star shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account.It featured moments from Brink's sophomore season, which included a picture of her posing with Sydel and her children. Sydel expressed her pride in Brink and added a hilarious response to the picture.&quot;So proud of you!! Same time next year? I promise I’m not adding anymore kids to the photo lol💜,&quot; Sydel wrote.Brink's mother, Michelle, chimed in.&quot;@sydelcurrylee hmmm ya never know,&quot; Michelle wrote.Sydel Curry-Lee gives a hilarious reaction to Cameron Brink's IG post. (Credits: @cameronbrink22/IG)Cameron and Sydel share a close bond. They have been successful as hosts of the &quot;Straight to Cam&quot; podcast, which guested many big names from the basketball and pop culture world. The podcast has garnered over 19,000 subscribers on YouTube.