"Good for Jaylen Brown slapping away Giannis' attempt to put his arm around him" - Skip Bayless with no love for Giannis' "neck squeezing" gesture on Jaylen Brown as Celtics down complacent Bucks

Skip Bayless was pleased with Jaylen Brown after the Boston Celtics star expressed his displeasure towards Giannis Antetokounmpo for fouling him during a dunk attempt. Although the "Greek Freak" seemed to apologize for his actions, Brown didn't look happy and took the two-time MVP's hands off him when he tried to neck squeeze him in a friendly way.

Brown had previously dunked on Antetokounmpo during the game but was given a foul for that. Later in the game, the "Greek Freak" showed his relentlessness and tried to block the ball but failed to get contact on the basketball and ended up fouling Brown. Bayless tweeted about the same:

"Good for Jaylen Brown slapping away Giannis' attempt to put his arm around him."

Jaylen Brown ended the night with 18 points on 45.5%. He didn't have a great night shooting, but the Boston Celtics managed a 116-108 win. Game 4 certainly had a few heated moments as the Celtics leveled the series at 2-2. it will be interesting to see who among these Eastern Conference heavyweights emerges on top.

How important is Jaylen Brown to Boston Celtics?

Brown will be pivotal for the Celtics in this series against the Bucks.

Jaylen Brown is one of the best young players in the NBA. He had a big role in the Boston Celtics' turnaround in the second half.

The 25-year-old ended the regular season averaging 23.6 PPG and 6.1 RPG in 66 appearances. His two-way prowess have helped the Celtics improve at both ends of the floor. With the postseason reaching a critical juncture, the team will hope to continue getting high octane basketball from Brown.

He is averaging 21.8 PPG against the Bucks. Although they have done a good job defending him, the one-time All-Star has got the job done for the team.

The duo of Jayson Tatum and Brown are a tough one to handle for any team. If both players get going together, the Bucks will have a tough time stopping them.

Tatum and Brown are averaging over 20 PPG but have had their fair of struggles shooting. Although they have other players who can get them beyond the line, coach Ime Udoka will hope to get the best output from his two-star players.

Brown has the experience of playing in the playoffs, as he and Tatum have been part of a team that has made two trips to the Conference Finals. He will look to capitalize on that and get the better of the Bucks, who are putting up a fight against the Celtics without their star Khris Middleton.

