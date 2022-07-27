“Good luck stopping Durant, Klay, and Steph” - Colin Cowherd believes the 2017 Warriors would beat the 1998 Bulls in this era when "you can’t touch anyone", says the Bulls were perfect for their era

Could Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors beat Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls? Draymond Green definitely thinks so, but many NBA fans and analysts disagree with him.

The Warriors forward recently watched the 1998 NBA Finals between the Bulls and the Utah Jazz. After watching the series, Green posted tweets claiming that the Golden State Warriors would easily defeat both teams.

Draymond's statement was quite ironic because he doesn't believe that different eras of basketball should be compared. However, Colin Cowherd somewhat agreed with him.

"The old Bulls played at a time and were constructed in a time when you could be hand checking and physical," Cowherd said. "But today's game is an offensive game and good luck stopping Durant, Klay, and Steph."

The trio Cowherd mentioned was incredibly lethal and could score from just about any spot on the floor. The era the Bulls played in wasn't focused on three-point shooting. This is what would put them at a huge disadvantage in this hypothetical matchup.

Chicago Bulls would beat Golden State Warriors in the 90s

NBA rules have drastically changed over the past few decades. Many players have completely changed the way the game is played. Steph Curry is one of those players. He's revolutionized basketball.

Curry is the first player in the league's history. He has a limitless range and the skill to consistently make shots from the logo. Thanks to his skills, the Golden State Warriors won four championships in eight years and will probably win more.

Colin Cowherd pointed out that the Chicago Bulls would beat the Golden State Warriors if they played in the 90s.

"As long as you maintain the rules of the era, the Bulls were easily the best team then and would beat the Warriors."

However, the NBA analyst also clarified that the outcome would be different in today's NBA.

"The Warriors today, because you can't touch anybody, would beat the Bulls today, because they just simply have too many guys who can shoot."

It's a shame that we will never see a matchup between Michael Jordan and his Bulls and the Golden State Warriors with Steph Curry and Klay. However, the fact is that the two teams played in completely different eras.

Both teams were built for their respective eras

Colin Cowherd pointed out how both the Bulls and the Warriors were perfect teams for their respective eras, which is why they achieved so much success.

The Bulls dominated the physical era and were a fantastic defensive team. As amazing as Jordan was, the Bulls didn't have many other great offensive players, especially not 3-point shooters.

Draymond Green @Money23Green This game is being played from the free throw line and in.occasionally stepping out to the 3. This game is being played from the free throw line and in.occasionally stepping out to the 3.

In the early-90s, NBA teams shot fewer than 10 3-point attempts per game. In 2022, the league set the record for the highest average of long-range shots with 35.2.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have completely changed the game with their 3-point shooting. Aside from their scorching-hot offense, the Warriors have also been one of the best defensive teams in the league.

